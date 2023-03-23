An extension to Bluegrass Farms Boulevard is in the works.
The Bowling Green Board of Commissioners approved a contract with Arnold Consulting Engineering Services Inc. on Tuesday to cover the design of an extension past where the road currently ends at Camping World.
“It’s about a mile stretch of road that we would connect Plano Road back into Bluegrass Farms,” City Manager Jeff Meisel said. “There’s already a potential business looking at the property behind Camping World so this road is going to be necessary to put more activity back in there.”
Some ideas of what could be built along the extension include housing and mixed-use properties.
“We feel like this is a good project, there could be some really good potential for development on this property that’s already annexed into the city,” Meisel said.
According to a memo from Bowling Green Public Works, representatives of Natcher Parkway Holdings, LLC, reached out to the city about developing a 347-acre plot of land it owns between I-65 and Plano Road.
The memo states Public Works received a quote for $347,200 for the design and survey work, with the city agreeing to pay $116,000 of it on Tuesday.
According to the memo, preliminary discussions have already taken place between Public Works, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.
“With the opportunity for cost sharing offered by the developer as well as this project providing an alternate travel route between Scottsville Road and Plano Road, all parties are in favor of moving the project forward,” the memo reads.
The Bowling Green Police Department was also recognized Tuesday by the Kentucky League of Cities for a perfect safety and liability review in 2022.
John Clark, law enforcement consultant for the KLC, presented Bowling Green Chief of Police Michael Delaney with a wooden “Thin Blue Line” flag to recognize the Department’s 100% score in last year’s review.
Clark said the review is done every three years in the police agencies insured by the KLC.
“That review consists of us coming in, doing a site visit, we go through all of their policies, procedures – we look very closely at the screening they take part in at their evidence procedures,” Clark said.
He said only about 15% of the police departments in cities covered by KLC achieve a perfect score.
“As a citizen of Bowling Green, it makes me really proud that the Bowling Green Police Department has achieved that for the last 15 years running,” Clark said. “And that is not an easy task, as we keep moving the goalposts.”
To go along with the recognition, increases in starting pay for police officers and firefighters were officially approved at Tuesday’s meeting. The new pay schedule, which will go into effect July 1, was given its first reading earlier this month.
Starting pay for police will increase from $51,500 to $60,000 and starting firefighter pay will get a boost from $45,585 to $54,000. The new pay schedule also creates a position for retiree officers with a $65,000 starting salary.
Mayor Todd Alcott said he believed the pay increases should have a positive impact on recruiting. He shared that the BGPD currently has 21 vacancies, seven of those in the 9-1-1 dispatch center and the rest police officers.
Also approved was a bid of $265,000 over four years to ICF International to cover housing administrative services.
Meisel said an anticipated influx of funding for affordable housing is prompting the city to seek these kinds of consulting services to “maneuver through this process when we get funding to go out and procure more affordable housing.”
The city’s memorandum of understanding with Operation PRIDE was also updated to provide another $150,000 in State Aid Funding for Emergencies funds for the Community Tree Replacement Program.
Those funds are to be divided out in the form of $400 vouchers to replace trees that were lost in the March 3 wind storm.
“Our community has taken a beating when it comes to the loss of trees,” Meisel said. “... A lot of people have lost trees and fortunately Operation PRIDE has been a wonderful partner.”
Brent Childers, director of neighborhood and community services, addressed a concern from citizens that trees were not being replaced with the same species that were lost.
“There’s no rule that says if they lost a pine tree they must replace it with a pine tree, so there was no species-for-species replacement requirement,” Childers said. “The requirements I gave to (Operation PRIDE) were no Bradford Pears and no landscape trees.”
The commissioners will not meet again until April 18.