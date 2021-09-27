Only open since 2018, the Bluegrass Supply Chain distribution center in Franklin’s Sanders Interstate Industrial Park is expanding to meet growing demand for its logistics services.
The Bowling Green-based company announced last week it is adding 48,000 square feet to its 105,000-square-foot warehouse in Franklin.
Work on the expansion has been started by Scott, Murphy and Daniel Construction and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
The expansion isn’t expected to add more than a dozen or so new jobs, but it will allow the company to better serve southcentral Kentucky’s growing industrial base and its customers throughout the Southeast.
“Our company continues to grow, and customer needs are evolving,” Bluegrass Supply Chain President John Higgins said in a news release. “Franklin has proven to be an excellent location for our company. It is strategically located on Interstate 65, giving us easy access to Nashville, Louisville and other regional markets. We look forward to continue growing in Franklin.”
The Bluegrass Supply Chain expansion is welcomed by Gary Broady, chairman of the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority.
“We created the Sanders Industrial Park some 20 years ago and, because of companies like Bluegrass Supply Chain, hundreds of jobs are available to people in this area,” Broady said. “Bluegrass Supply Chain is creating a dozen new jobs and investing several million dollars with this expansion.”
Such expansions can also contribute to the momentum Franklin and Simpson County have built.
According to U.S. Census Bureau figures, Simpson County is among the fastest-growing counties in Kentucky. Its population grew from 17,327 in 2010 to 19,594 in 2020, a 13.1% hike.
Growth has been almost routine for Bluegrass Supply Chain since its founding in 2002.
The company provides warehousing, e-commerce fulfillment, light assembly, engineering and quality support services in a six-state region and has 2.5 million square feet of warehouse space across that region.
Its trucking subsidiary, Bluegrass Dedicated, is going through a growth spurt of its own. The Bowling Green company announced in July plans to invest $3 million to purchase 25 new tractor-trailers and add to its current fleet of 72 trucks.
Bluegrass Dedicated has trucking hubs in Shepherdsville, Anderson, S.C., Memphis and Portland, Tenn., but its headquarters and the bulk of its drivers and equipment are in Bowling Green.
Growth in the local industrial base prompted the purchase of the trucks, according to Bluegrass Dedicated Director of Business Development Rodney Smith.
“There’s a big capacity gap between what businesses need and what trucking companies are able to provide,” Smith said in July. “We’re trying to fill that.”