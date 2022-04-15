Only months after announcing an expansion in Franklin, Bowling Green-based logistics company Bluegrass Supply Chain is growing again.
John Higgins, CEO of the company that started in 2002, revealed at the April 7 meeting of the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County that Bluegrass plans to put a 237,500-square-foot building near Glasgow Road and Sunnyside-Gott Road and provide transportation and warehousing services.
The development plan presented at the April 7 meeting includes the possibility of a second building, this one of 175,000 square feet, on the 33-acre site that is near the rapidly growing Kentucky Transpark industrial park.
“This is an ideal site,” Higgins said at the planning commission meeting. “It provides us easy access to the new connector road to Interstate 65 and close proximity to many of our customers.”
Higgins said the $25 million development would create 120 jobs and allow Bluegrass to move some operations from its headquarters at 350 Scottys Way.
It will also continue the rapid growth of Bluegrass, which now has more than 800 employees at 24 locations across six states.
Bluegrass, which opened in January a 105,000-square-foot facility in Franklin’s Henderson Industrial Park, won approval from the planning commission for a zoning change from agriculture to light industrial and for a variance to allow for an above-ground fuel tank on the property.
The zoning change was approved despite some opposition and will move to the Bowling Green City Commission for final approval.
Faron Hogan, who lives at 455 Sunnyside-Gott Road, spoke against the development, saying it would lead to a “pretty imposing building” and a lot of trucking activity near his property.
“I’m not against growth and development, and I’m sure Bluegrass Supply Chain is a great company,” Hogan said. “But this will negatively affect my lot and certainly hurt the people directly across the road.”
Despite that opposition, the zoning change was approved unanimously by the six commission members present.
Those commissioners also approved a couple of rezonings that could help address the county’s growing need for housing.
Darrell Oliver of Custom Design Build LLC won unanimous approval for his application to rezone from agriculture to residential estate 15.7 acres along Old Mount Pleasant School Road and near H.E. Johnson Road. Oliver’s development plan calls for building 13 single-family houses of at least 1,800 square feet.
The rezoning will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
A rezoning along Kenilwood Way near Pascoe Boulevard is expected to lead to an 84-unit apartment development on a four-acre vacant tract near the Comfort Suites hotel.
The application by hotelier Avanit Vanmali of Three Springs Hospitality LLC calls for building a three-story apartment complex that will include a small dog park for use by residents.
Attorney Chris Davenport, representing Vanmali, said his client originally intended to put a hotel on the property but “decided to meet the need for multi-family housing locally.”
The application to rezone the four acres from highway business to multi-family residential passed 6-0 and will go to the Bowling Green City Commission for final approval.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdaily news.com.