Voting centers and early voting are back, at least for one more election.
The Warren County Board of Elections approved Monday a plan for the November general election that looks a lot like how the May primary election was conducted.
Early voting will take place Nov. 3-5 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each day at five locations: Ephram White Park, Living Hope Baptist Church, Buchanon Park, Phil Moore Park and Sugar Maple Square.
That Thursday-through-Saturday voting will then be followed on Nov. 8 by Election Day balloting from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. at those five early locations plus three more: Cumberland Trace Elementary School, Warren Central High School and the Warren County Cooperative Extension Office on Russellville Road.
Any county registered voter can vote at any of the vote centers.
That schedule mirrors the one for the May primary election.
"Everything remains pretty much the same as the spring election," said Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates of the decision made by a board of elections made up of Yates, Sheriff Brett Hightower, Democrat Jack Thomas and Republican Tommie Driver.
Yates said the board agreed to keep the status quo because "the state board of elections doesn't want you to make changes in the middle of an election year" but also because the system that was an altered form of the voting that took place during the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be working better than the unwieldy 49-location system used for years.
"The vote centers are more financially responsible," Yates said. "The 49 locations we had before, we'll probably never go back to that."
But that doesn't mean the current election configuration will never change.
Yates explained that state-level redistricting has already had an impact on local state House and Senate districts but that reapportionment of the county's six magisterial districts is still to come.
"We're going to try to make some adjustments next year after we see the reapportionment," she said.
That reapportionment will be based on the 2020 U.S. Census figures and will attempt to draw district boundaries in a way that will ensure equal representation on Warren Fiscal Court.
Although the current configuration for early voting and Election Day has a geographic spread across the county, Yates said her staff may have to tweak the number of locations in an effort to get a better voter turnout.
Only about 4,000 people voted early in the May primary, and the total turnout counting Election Day was only 16%.
"If there's not good turnout for early voting, we may spread out to some smaller centers," Yates said. "We hope people will do the early voting. The whole intent is to take the burden off of Election Day."
Yates does expect a better turnout in November, when voters can weigh in on contested U.S. Senate and House of Representative races along with a ballot measure that seeks to amend the Kentucky Constitution to state that it does not provide a right to an abortion or public abortion funding.
In addition to the early voting and Election Day, Yates said county residents can request mail-in absentee ballots from Sept. 24 through Oct. 25. You can apply for the absentee ballot on the govote.ky.gov website or by calling the county clerk's office at 270-843-5306.
In-person excused absentee voting will be available in the county clerk's office from Oct. 26 through Nov. 2 for those who qualify.
"If a person feels like they can't go to the vote centers, they can call our office," Yates said. "We'll be glad to assist them."