The Bowling Green Board of Ethics has clarified its position after it took on several ethics complaints Oct. 15, with a city commissioner asserting that the board’s actions have not been consistent.
At its special meeting that day, the board ruled that neither Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson nor City Commissioner Sue Parrigin violated the city’s ethics law. What was left unanswered was the rationale for not hiring a special counsel, as was done the last time a city commissioner was accused of ethics violations, and for ruling that Wilkerson did not violate a provision in the city code of ethics regarding use of city property when he endorsed Todd Alcott for mayor at City Hall in September.
At the Oct. 15 meeting, Board of Ethics members declined to discuss their decisions but have since provided written answers to Daily News questions.
Several complaints were filed against Wilkerson and Parrigin regarding Facebook posts critical of Commissioner Dana Beasley Brown over a paper written by Western Kentucky University students analyzing her campaign. The complaints ranged from Wilkerson and Parrigin blocking comments on the Facebook posts to using the paper’s content without the students’ permission.
In 2019, the Board of Ethics determined it needed outside counsel to investigate ethics complaints against Commissioner Brian “Slim” Nash after his arrest on charges of public intoxication. Among the reasons cited was the fact that Nash, as a city commission member, gets to vote on appointments to the ethics board and on the city attorney position, and the city attorney at the time had to therefore recuse himself.
That point was reiterated at the Oct. 20 city commission meeting when Nash questioned the need to hire outside counsel when he had pleaded guilty to the charges. Ethics board Chairman Barry Pruitt and board member Debby Peeples said the city attorney had to be recused from ethics violations involving a city commissioner or the mayor.
“We had to have outside counsel,” Peeples said.
But the ethics board decided in the October cases to not seek outside counsel in determining that Wilkerson’s and Parrigin’s actions did not violate the code of ethics.
In a written statement provided to the Daily News, Board of Ethics members wrote that “Seeking approval to engage outside counsel is at the Board’s discretion and generally only necessary when the Board feels its ability to perform its job as required by the Code of Ethics is limited (for example, a legal conflict by the City Attorney precluding advice to the Board on a legal issue). For the allegations against Wilkerson and Parrigin, there was no need to call on the City Attorney to advise in a manner that would have been precluded due to a legal conflict – based on the plain wording of the complaints, the evidence, and the existing regulations and laws. The Board was able to conduct its analysis. The Board was able to determine on its own whether a section of the Code of Ethics was impacted and what applicable regulations or standards of law applied.”
Nash, however, subsequently told the Daily News he sees a double standard.
“There is no question that how they were handled is different,” he said.
Nash said if the current city attorney did not have to recuse herself, or if the board decided not to hire outside counsel, it shows that “either way they have operated differently,” he said.
He said he felt it was ironic that the board sought outside counsel in his case since he accepted his guilt and apologized for his actions while the complaints against Wilkerson and Parrigin were contested.
“I acknowledged my mistake from day one,” Nash said.
Asked if he has a theory on why the approaches may have been different, Nash said, “Not one that I can verify. ... I have beliefs and ideas. ... ”
The one, anonymous complaint against Wilkerson’s endorsement event at City Hall claimed the mayor violated the section of the code of ethics headlined “USE OF CITY EQUIPMENT” that states “No City-owned or City-supported property, vehicle, equipment, labor or service will be used by a public official or employee, any family member, a business entity or any other person in his or her private use.”
The anonymous complaint claimed that “while the Mayor has every right to endorse whomever he likes, he does not have the right to use city property or city resources to do so. He also does not have the right to utilize the Commission Chambers or the Bowling Green city seals as a backdrop for political purposes ... Wilkerson’s endorsement is a private affair and constitutes an ethics violation when done under the guise of official city business.”
The Board of Ethics also determined that Wilkerson did not violate the city’s ethics laws, ruling: “As to Section 25-9-1 which relates to use of City equipment, the complaint alleges an ethics violation for the use of City Hall, this section addresses City owned equipment and not real property.”
Asked to further explain the ruling that the ethics laws do not cover use of city property, the board wrote: “The determination was based on the heading of the Code section cited in the complaint and the language of that section in that context.”
City Attorney Hillary Hightower said she believes the ruling was based on a mixture of things: that the event, where Wilkerson announced he was dropping his reelection bid for health reasons and endorsed Alcott, was not for a personal use and that the ethics ordinance cited pertains to use of property such as city-owned computers.
Policing the use of city buildings is “not the intent of that section,” she said.
She added that she did not provide legal advice regarding ethics complaints to board members at the October meeting.
Hightower said the Board of Ethics has discussed needing to perhaps clarify the code of ethics language to clarify what constitutes prohibited use of city property such as buildings.
The Board of Ethics members are nominated by the mayor and approved by the city commission. They are Barry Pruitt, Joanna Futrell, Jeff Stein, Debby Peeples and Mike Riggs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.