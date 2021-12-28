Property valuation administrator – a job that already carried big weight in fast-growing Warren County and is now more important in light of the damage done by the Dec. 11 tornadoes – has attracted a second candidate.
Rex Board, a Republican, has filed to run in 2022 for Warren County PVA, a job held since March by Democrat Susan Oliver Lewis.
Lewis was appointed to the position in March by Gov. Andy Beshear and has filed for a full term. She is still the only Democrat to file for the May primary election, but she will now at least have an opponent in the November general election.
Like Lewis, Board has experience in the PVA office under previous PVA Bob Branstetter, who retired Feb. 1. He worked on Branstetter’s staff for more than 12 years and spent time as director of real property, a position in charge of assessing residential and farm property.
“I enjoyed the job,” said Board, who left the PVA office earlier this year. “I took the test to be appointed to the job, but I didn’t think (Democrat Gov. Andy) Beshear was going to appoint a Republican.”
Board, 59, said he saw firsthand the residential growth in Warren County and the challenges that created for the PVA office.
During Branstetter’s 14 years as PVA, the number of real estate properties (residential, farm and commercial) in the county grew from 47,305 to 49,063.
With farm properties diminishing while higher-valued residential and commercial properties were growing, the total assessed value of the county’s real properties skyrocketed from $5.03 billion in 2006 to $10.1 billion in 2020.
“It’s amazing how much home values went up in the 12 years I was there,” Board said. “We had a lot of people complain about the values, but when you meet with them they usually understand.
“The PVA’s job is to tax things at 100% cash value. The market dictates what the assessments are. As long as you’re fair with people, they’ll understand.”
Like Board, Lewis has experience in the PVA office that extends beyond her brief tenure leading the office. A Bowling Green native who is a graduate of Greenwood High School and Western Kentucky University, Lewis worked on Branstetter’s staff for four years before being appointed by Beshear to fill the vacancy his retirement created.
Although she has been in the $108,000-a-year job for a short time, Lewis believes she has made progress in modernizing the PVA office and improving customer service.
Lewis initiated online applications for homestead exemptions for those over age 65 and disability exemptions for property owners, something she said has been a great convenience for many county residents.
“We had to close our doors because of COVID-19,” said Lewis, 39. “We had to find ways to meet the public’s needs.”
She said the online applications helped with the social distancing requirements of the COVID-19 pandemic and also helped simplify the process.
“The last time I checked, the average time it took for someone to apply for an exemption online was just over five minutes,” she said. “If you come into the office, it will take 10 to 15 minutes. We’ve tried to improve efficiency.”
With property values rising countywide, Lewis has also implemented an online process that can be used by those who question the PVA office’s figures.
“We’ve made it possible for people to contest their assessments online,” she said. “I feel like next year we’ll push that a little more. I encourage the public to utilize our online services.”
Lewis also promises to continue “educating the public about what we do.”
As for no longer being the only PVA candidate on the ballot, Lewis said: “I appreciate good competition.
“I believe in what I’m doing here, and I believe in treating people fairly. Everyone who walks in the door deserves to be treated fairly and get the attention they deserve.”
