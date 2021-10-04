A body was found in a residence that caught fire early Monday.
According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, six units responded around 2:06 a.m. to the reported structure fire in the 600 block of Hampton Drive.
"Neighbors noticed the smell of smoke in the area, so they called 911, which prompted police to come out and survey the area," BGFD spokeswoman Katie McKee said.
When police realized that the smoke was from a residential fire, the BGFD was dispatched to the scene.
A total of 26 BGFD personnel responded to the house fire, which was contained in less than an hour.
Smoke and fire were observed coming from the residence by arriving firefighters, and BGFD crews were notified about a possible victim inside the home.
Firefighters located the body of a woman in the home during a search, and fire investigators were called to the scene to help determine the fire's origin and cause.
"Investigators have been out there all day today and will probably be out there for a few more days," McKee said.
The name of the victim has not been released, though McKee said the victim lived in the home.
It is not believed anyone lived in the home with the victim and no other injuries were reported.
The fire remains under investigation.