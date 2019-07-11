A dead body was found Wednesday in a Butler County house that caught on fire.
Kentucky State Police was contacted at 3:43 p.m. by Butler County Dispatch about a fatal house fire at 266 Granny’s Rockhouse Road.
KSP said an unidentified person was found dead inside the residence.
The body was taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, which is pending.
No foul play is suspected in the fire, according to KSP.
