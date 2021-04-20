The body of a Tennessee man who was shot to death was found Tuesday just off the shoulder of Interstate 65 in Warren County.
Patrick Jamal Washington, 32, of Nashville, had been reported missing Monday afternoon by his father, according to Metro Nashville Police.
Washington's Jeep was found abandoned that day, with visible blood and bullet holes, on the shoulder of I-65 in the area of Madison, Tenn.
Police believe Washington was shot and killed in that area and driven to Kentucky, where his body was found Tuesday afternoon in a grassy area off I-65 near the 15-mile marker in Warren County.
Kentucky State Police Post 3 was contacted about the body around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.