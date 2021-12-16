Authorities found the body of 13-year-old Nyssa Brown on Thursday morning, the 17th victim of the tornadoes that stormed through Warren County this past weekend and the seventh member of one family to die.
Nyssa’s body was located in a dense briar thicket in the area near Moss Creek Avenue and Moss View Street, according to Officer Ronnie Ward of the Bowling Green Police Department.
“We’ve notified all the family and we just ask that you pray for them,” Ward said during a news conference Thursday at BGPD headquarters. “This is a tough time for them and it’s a tough time for our community.”
First responders from numerous agencies both locally and from out of town took part in search-and-rescue efforts in the days following the storm system that included three tornadoes touching down in Warren County. The National Weather Service has confirmed EF-0 damage in Hadley for a third tornado touchdown in the county.
National Guard members and a Federal Emergency Management Agency Urban Search and Rescue Team assisted in the efforts.
A total of 244 people were reported missing in the storm’s aftermath, and Nyssa Brown was the last of the missing to be accounted for.
Officials said Nyssa’s body was found shortly after 10 a.m. near the outer edges of the original search area.
Ward said the efforts to locate the missing have taken a “gut-wrenching and heartbreaking” emotional toll.
“You don’t want to use the term ‘glad,’ because it’s traumatic and it’s tragic, but in some sense we are just grateful that she has been found and (her family feels) the same way,” Ward said. “I know they have some sense of relief and some sense of closure at the fact that she’s not still missing.”
In addition to Nyssa Brown, the storm claimed the lives of her parents, Steven Brown, 35, and Rachael Brown, 34; three siblings, Nariah Cayshelle Brown, 16, Nolynn Brown, age unknown, and Nyles Brown, 4; and her grandmother, Victoria Smith, 64, who were all found near a residence on Moss Creek Avenue.
Other victims include five members of another family, the Besics, who were found dead at homes on Moss Creek Avenue; a woman who died at her home on Hillridge Court; a man who was found at his home in Rockfield; two people who died at area hospitals from injuries and a man who suffered a heart attack while cleaning up debris.
“We’re going to rebuild, we already know that, these families are going to be strong, they’ll hold each other up and the community will hold each other up,” Ward said. “Let’s focus on helping each other, let’s give each other a little bit of grace because we’re going through a real tough time right now.”
Bowling Green City Commissioner Carlos Bailey said he held out hope that Nyssa could have been found alive, and he now urges the community to show compassion for one another.
“Even though I didn’t know her or know her family members, it felt like this whole entire week that many of us have all been family,” Bailey said. “The members of the Brown family, the Besic family, and all the other people who lost their lives, they’re going to all need us to come together and show them a lot of love.”