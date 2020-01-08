Men who wear flip-flop sandals in Bowling Green will not be subject to the death penalty, despite some posters that have appeared around town in recent days purporting to show a city ordinance banning the footwear.
Under a heading listing it as "Ordinance No. BG2020-66," the bogus notice goes on to claim: "As of January 1st 2020 it is illegal for any male over the age of 18 to wear flip flops in a public area in the city of Bowling Green." The penalties for violating the ordinance – which, again, are not true – stiffen from a $150 fine to a two-year prison sentence for a third offense and, upon a fourth offense, death.
Although the identify of the person who put the signs up around downtown Bowling Green remains a mystery, photos of the posters have been making the rounds.
At the start of Tuesday's meeting of the Bowling Green City Commission, City Manager Jeff Meisel clarified with a smile that "there is no such ordinance ... it's totally false."
Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said someone shared a picture of the sign with him as well. He confirmed that the city does not publicly post ordinances.
City Public Information Officer Kim Lancaster said one resident ripped down one of the signs and brought it to City Hall, but most people who read the entire sign quickly realize it is bogus.
