Bomb threat investigated in Simpson

Dec 17, 2021

A person called in a bomb threat Friday morning to the Simpson County Sheriff's Office.According to the SCSO, the call came in at 9:10 a.m. from a person who claimed that a bomb was in a Simpson County school and that everyone had three hours to clear out.The sheriff's office contacted the school system and dispatched deputies to all Simpson County schools. No suspicious devices were located at any school, the sheriff's office said.Through investigation, law enforcement may have identified a vehicle the caller was driving.Anyone with information about the case or the vehicle can contact the sheriff's office at (270) 586-7425.