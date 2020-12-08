A Bowling Green man charged in the overdose deaths of two people had his bond reduced Tuesday.
Tracy Boyd, 53, is in the Warren County Regional Jail under an indictment charging him with two counts of second-degree manslaughter, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and a count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Prosecutors are attempting to hold Boyd responsible for the deaths of Joshua Kinkade and Matthew Dobring.
Kinkade, 32, was found dead Nov. 22, 2019, at a Parkhurst Drive residence. Dobring, 38, died Nov. 24, 2019, in Louisville.
At the time Boyd was charged, a $10,000 cash bond was set in his case, but that was raised to $100,000 cash after a superseding indictment was returned in October that added a drug trafficking count and the possession count.
Boyd’s attorney, Alan Simpson, filed a motion Nov. 30 to reduce his bond, arguing that the additional drug charges did not warrant an increase of the bond.
“I’d like to think that was an oversight and not intentional because there’s no reason for his bond to go up 10 times,” Simpson said Tuesday during a bond hearing conducted over Skype.
Simpson requested during the hearing to have Boyd’s bond modified from cash to surety, arguing that Boyd doesn’t present a danger to the community and isn’t a threat to miss court dates.
“It’s been very challenging, to say the least, to get this case ready for trial,” Simpson said, alluding to difficulties arranging jail visitations with Boyd during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Adam Turner said he strongly opposed modifying the bond to a surety, and the request was denied by Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson.
Boyd’s case is set for trial May 11.
Two co-defendants have already pleaded guilty to various offenses in the case.
Stephanie Silvano, 43, of Bowling Green, pleaded guilty to a count or reckless homicide and three counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Scott Bernauer, 49, of Bowling Green, pleaded guilty to a count of reckless homicide by complicity and a count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Silvano and Bernauer await sentencing. Prosecutors claim that they and Boyd were involved in the sale of heroin that resulted in the overdoses.
