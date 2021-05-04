A Bowling Green woman accused of hiding a firearm and ammunition connected to a deadly shooting was arraigned Tuesday.
Monica Rivas, 28, made her first appearance over video in Warren Circuit Court to be arraigned on a charge of tampering with physical evidence.
Rivas was arrested Sunday, after being indicted in April by a grand jury that heard testimony regarding the death of Diego Pedro.
Pedro, 29, of Bowling Green, was found Feb. 9 in his vehicle at West 15th Avenue and Butler Way with a gunshot wound to the face.
He died the next day at a Nashville hospital.
City police arrested Christian Castillo, 28, of Bowling Green, on a charge of murder.
At a preliminary hearing held in February in Warren District Court, Bowling Green Police Department Detective Melissa Wartak testified that an investigation revealed that Castillo was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Rivas that was involved in a crash with Pedro's vehicle just before the shooting.
Debris at the crash site and paint damage to Pedro's vehicle led police to look for a 2007-2014 dark blue Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe or Avalanche, and surveillance footage from the area around the time of the incident further identified the suspect's vehicle as an SUV with a grille guard, chrome handles and chrome side mirror.
Wartak testified in February that police were contacted Feb. 11 by an employee at Abel Court Apartments on Old Barren River Road who reported that a resident there applied for a guest parking permit for a dark blue 2007 Chevrolet Suburban.
Police found the Suburban had sustained front-end damage and detained Castillo after he was found sitting inside the vehicle.
He denied any knowledge of a crash or shooting, pleaded not guilty last week and has a pretrial conference set for June 21.
Rivas, who gave an account of events surrounding the shooting, reportedly made Castillo give her the nine-millimeter handgun believed to have been used in the incident and hid it at the apartment at Abel Court.
Police recovered the gun from under a mattress and also found multiple bullets in the toilet and pipes, Wartak testified.
Attorney John Austin, who was appointed to represent Rivas in an unrelated case, was on hand via videoconferencing for the arraignment in the tampering case.
Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron said during Tuesday's hearing that Rivas had failed to appear for prior court dates in the other criminal case, in which Rivas is charged with fraudulent use of a debit/credit card.
When she was indicted on the tampering charge, Rivas' bond was set at $500, but Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson raised the bond to $5,000 after Cohron said the tampering charge was related to a homicide.
Rivas will return to court June 14 for a pretrial conference.
