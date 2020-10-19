A judge denied a request from a man accused of murder in Logan County to have his bond reduced ahead of trial.
Demetrius Roberson, 26, is awaiting trial in January on charges of murder, attempted murder, first-degree robbery and nine counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
Roberson is accused of shooting and killing Lexus Bell, 21, of Russellville, in her apartment on Highland Lick Road on Aug. 21, 2016.
Online Kentucky Court of Justice records show that, at a hearing Thursday, Logan Circuit Judge Joe Hendricks denied the motion from Roberson’s attorney, Samuel Cox of the state Department of Public Advocacy, to reduce the $1 million cash bond that was set when Roberson was indicted in 2017.
Roberson is currently incarcerated in Green River Correctional Complex, where he is serving a 10-year sentence stemming from a conviction for second-degree robbery in Warren County, in a case unrelated to the homicide.
Cox said in his Oct. 9 motion for the bond reduction that Roberson would be up for parole later this month in the robbery case and was concerned that the parole board would not “fully consider” paroling Roberson if he did not “have a reasonable chance of release” due to the “excessive” cash bond in the murder case.
Roberson’s attorney also cited the COVID-19 pandemic in support of his motion for a bond reduction, saying restrictions put in place within state penitentiaries to lessen the spread of the virus have prevented Roberson from having face-to-face meetings with his defense team.
“As trial draws closer, it is imperative that counsel have frequent in-person access to Mr. Roberson,” Cox said in his motion. “This can most effectively be achieved if Mr. Roberson is permitted to be released on bond.”
Roberson’s trial remains set for Jan. 11, and a hearing has been set for Nov. 20.
Four other people have pleaded guilty to various offenses in connection with Bell’s death, while charges against a fifth person were dismissed earlier in the case.
Hendricks had previously denied a motion from Roberson’s legal team to prevent the cutting of his dreadlocks on the grounds of his religious beliefs, with the judge saying in a July 31 order that his court was not the proper jurisdiction to weigh on the matter when Roberson had not filed grievances through the state correctional system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.