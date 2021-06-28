A judge declined to modify the bond for a massage therapist who is accused of raping a client during a session.
Christopher Allan Lindsey, 33, appeared Monday in Warren Circuit Court for a pretrial conference in his criminal case, in which he is charged with two counts of first-degree rape and bribing a witness.
Lindsey has been held in Warren County Regional Jail under a $25,000 cash bond since his arrest on March 3 by the Bowling Green Police Department.
A bond hearing was held earlier this month before Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson, with Lindsey's attorney, Matt Baker, arguing for a bond reduction.
On Monday, Wilson decided to leave the bond at $25,000 and set another pretrial conference for Aug. 17.
Baker said in court Monday that he has received discovery evidence in the case but has been unable to meet with Lindsey to go over the materials with him.
Lindsey's arrest stems from a BGPD investigation into events alleged to have occurred Feb. 20 at a booth Lindsey rented at Sun Suites Salon and Spa on Chestnut Street.
A woman contacted the BGPD on March 2 to report that she had been raped by Lindsey during an appointment with him.
According to prior court testimony, the woman told police she had visited Lindsey for previous massage therapy appointments, but a session with him Feb. 20 became uncomfortable when he began rubbing her inner thigh near her genitalia.
The woman reported Lindsey had penetrative intercourse and digitally penetrated her during the session, an arrest citation said.
BGPD Detective Ryan Dillon testified in March during a preliminary hearing in Warren District Court that the woman said she felt "frozen in fear" during the encounter, and that a prior experience as a sexual assault victim made her reluctant to report this incident to police sooner.
Police questioned Lindsey on March 3, and Dillon said his account of what happened evolved over time.
At one point, Lindsey asked police what would happen to him “if he made a mistake,” his arrest citation said.
Lindsey was arrested on initial charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy, but Dillon testified that two days after the arrest, police learned Sun Suites received a call from a woman who claimed to be calling on behalf of Lindsey and asked for the alleged victim’s phone number, Dillon said in March.
Police followed up by examining recorded phone calls from the Warren County Regional Jail and discovered a conversation between Lindsey and his girlfriend, Bethanie Buchan.
“In that jail phone call, Lindsey encourages his girlfriend to get in contact with the victim and offer her $20,000 to drop the charges,” Dillon said in March. “He says that if $20,000 isn’t enough, then we can refinance the house or sell the house and get her a little more.”
A grand jury indicted Buchan, 34, of Morgantown, on a count of bribing a witness, to which she has pleaded not guilty.