A man charged with two counts of attempted murder after an incident outside a Bowling Green gas station saw his request for a modified bond denied Tuesday.
Efren Silva, 23, appeared via video conferencing for a hearing in Warren Circuit Court in his case, in which he is also charged with first-degree wanton endangerment.
Silva is accused of firing a gun at a vehicle as it drove away from Shell IGA Express on Aug. 30 on Russellville Road.
Court records said the gunshots occurred after Silva was struck multiple times by Morris Shelton, who is identified as one of the victims in the case.
Shelton was charged with a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault in the incident. Court records indicate he pleaded guilty to the charge in October and was sentenced to 180 days in jail.
An arrest citation said Shelton admitted striking Silva and claimed to have been upset with Silva for not paying him for beer.
Silva’s attorney, Dwight Burton, had filed a motion to modify the $100,000 cash bond keeping Silva in the Warren County Regional Jail.
Burton said Silva would be willing to comply with any bond conditions while living with his wife in Tennessee.
Burton also argued that Silva’s defense would be strong if the case is brought to trial, citing video footage collected from the incident.
“Looking at the video, (Silva) was beat up pretty badly,” Burton said. “We’re also dealing with a victim with a severe history of violence in the Warren County court system.”
Shelton is currently incarcerated in the Warren County Regional Jail, with court records showing he was placed on probation for a second-degree assault conviction in 2019.
The probation was revoked last year, and a five-year sentence was imposed after he pleaded guilty in another assault case, court records said.
Warren Circuit Court Judge John Grise denied the motion to modify Silva’s bond.
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alisha Russell said a plea deal has been offered to Silva that recommends a 15-year sentence in exchange for a guilty plea.
The incident at Shell IGA Express was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department.
Police found apparent blood spots, two shell casings and broken glass that appeared to be from a car window in the parking lot. Police heard from a witness who reported seeing a man, later identified as Shelton, strike Silva multiple times as Silva sat in the passenger seat of an SUV.
The witness then reported that Silva got out of the SUV, retrieved a firearm from the vehicle and fired two shots at a Nissan Versa as it carried Shelton, according to a police report.
Silva was identified as the alleged shooter after the BGPD released information about the case on South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers, and he was arrested in Gallatin, Tenn.
