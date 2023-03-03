RUSSELLVILLE – The attorney for a man currently held without bond in a murder case has asked for a bond hearing.
Logan Circuit Judge Joe Hendricks on Thursday set a bond hearing for March 9 in the criminal case of Maleek Goodson, 25, of Clarksville.
Goodson is charged with murder, first-degree robbery and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the Aug. 11 death of Ronald W. Cable, 57, of Lewisburg, who was shot in his driveway outside his residence on Deer Lick Road.
Goodson has been held in Logan County Detention Center without bond since Sept. 16.
Hendricks denied bond for Goodson at his arraignment in November, with the judge later issuing an order finding that Goodson was a flight risk with no local address, and also noting the severity of the current charges against Goodson along with two prior burglary convictions in Tennessee.
Goodson’s attorney, James Rummage of the Department of Public Advocacy, filed a motion on Jan. 26 to have Goodson released on his own recognize or on an unsecured bond, or to alternatively have an evidentiary hearing.
Rummage argues that Goodson is entitled to a bond hearing and that a risk assessment by Pretrial Services indicated a 72% probability that Goodson would appear in court when required and an 84% probability he would not incur a new arrest pending trial.
Pretrial Services assessed Goodson as a moderate risk of flight or committing a new offense on bond.
“Based on Goodson’s pretrial assessment and the statutory preference for pretrial release, he is entitled to a recognizance or unsecured bond,” Rummage said in his filing, arguing that the prosecution has the burden to provide evidence to show Goodson should remain jailed. “There is no additional evidence of which counsel is aware to indicate that Goodson is a flight risk or a risk to the public.”
Logan County Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr has not filed a formal response to Rummage’s motion.
Cable’s death was investigated by Kentucky State Police, and witnesses described Cable following a woman to a dark gray SUV, with Cable hanging onto the vehicle as it pulled away and then the witnesses hearing gunshots.
Detectives searching Cable’s cellphone found contact shortly before the shooting with a number connected to a profile on an online escort service, according to court records.
An arrest warrant filed in the case said the account on the escort service website was later tied by detectives to Elizabeth Ford, who has since been charged with complicity to murder, complicity to first-degree robbery and tampering with physical evidence.
Ford has pleaded not guilty to all counts, and her case is pending.
A text message exchange appeared to show Cable arranging to pay $500 for prostitution services, according to an affidavit for a search warrant for Goodson’s phone sought by KSP Detective Michael Waggener.
Police later obtained surveillance footage from a Clarksville motel from the day of the shooting that allegedly shows Goodson and Ford leaving a room and driving away in a gray SUV.
Waggener said in his affidavit for a search warrant for Goodson’s phone that investigation appeared to turn up a $500 payment from Cable to Goodson over CashApp shortly before the shooting took place.