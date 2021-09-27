Adults will have an opportunity to celebrate Halloween this year away from children thanks to Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky and the Historic RailPark & Train Museum’s inaugural Boo Bash fundraiser.
The Halloween-themed party will offer attractions to individuals age 21 and older including a liquor ring toss (sponsored by Heaven Hill Brands), costume contests, a silent auction, food trucks (Atomic Burger & Empanadas BG), cornhole and other outdoor games.
The party will kick off at the RailPark at 6 p.m. and last until 11 p.m. Oct. 15.
All proceeds will be split between Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky and the RailPark.
“We have wanted to work together on some type of event,” RailPark Executive Director Jamie Johnson said. “Both of our organizations do a lot of fundraisers, and we thought why don’t we throw an event and cater to those people who want to stay out late and have a good time? We thought it would be great to have something for adults without kids. We are having it a bit earlier so they can get it out of the way beforehand so they can spend Halloween with their kids.”
Johnson said an axe throw presented by Flip’n Axe will also be available for participants.
Advance tickets to the bash are $45 per person and can be purchased through Sept. 30. Purchase includes entry into the event along with two drink tickets and access to all attractions.
From Oct. 1-13, tickets will be $55 per person, and they will be $60 per person at the door on the night of the fundraiser.
A table for eight can also be purchased for $450 through Sept. 30.
Tickets can be bought online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/boo-bash-bg-2021-tickets-164421706751.
Johnson said the groups estimate 150 people will be at the party, but capacity is well over 300 with the event being held both inside and outside the RailPark.
“The most important thing is everyone getting dressed in their costumes,” she said. “We are expecting to see some outrageous costumes. We have five or six different costume contest categories with prizes. We want people to come and bring their friends.”
She said several signature cocktails created by Vette City Catering will be available, and the party will be DJ’d by Andy Morgan of All Hit WUHU 107.1.
Other sponsors for the event include the Bowling Green Hot Rods, Graves Gilbert Clinic, Azzip Pizza and VIP Bowling Green Magazine.