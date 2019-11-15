Book donation program to benefit children of Hope House residents

A new partnership between Hope House Ministries and the JPR Group of financial advisors for Baird will place new books into the hands of children each month through United Way’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
Shawn Perry, director of the local Baird-affiliated wealth management firm, said the initiative is just the latest step in a years-long effort by the group to improve child literacy.
Through the project, the firm will provide age-appropriate books to the children of men engaged in the Hope House’s drug recovery program. Perry said he was drawn to the program’s mission of helping its participants live with dignity.
“I saw that as a great opportunity to allow these men that are in a tough situation to do something for their children that they may not be able to do, and hopefully begin to restore broken relationships,” Perry said.
At least 40 children will receive books through the program, Perry said. They will be delivered directly to Hope House Ministries but ultimately sent home to kids.
“The idea is that the fathers can give the books to their kids,” as a way to restore family ties, Perry said.
During the first phase of the rehabilitation program, residents have limited contact with family, communicating mainly by writing letters. That changes later when residents gain access to family days, said Hope House Executive Director Bryan Lewis.
“We just felt like our family days were a very appropriate time to be able to, you know, see a dad give books to their kids,” Lewis said.
Lewis added that a book sent in the mail with a personalized message to a child could make a difference in families reuniting.
“We’re excited to see dads value their relationship with their kids again,” he said.
Elizabeth Newbould, director of marketing and communications at the United Way of Southern Kentucky, said each book offered through the Imagination Library is developmentally appropriate for each child and that they tackle different topics, such as kindergarten readiness.
“It’s beneficial for the parent because they’re investing in their kid and then the kid feels invested in,” Newbould said.
Going forward, Lewis said the program could also someday benefit a similar recovery program Hope House Ministries oversees for women. Hope House is in the process of opening a 27-bed facility for that program. After watching mothers struggle to rebuild relationships with their children, he’s hopeful that the power of reading can play a role.
“Me being a father of three, I can tell what it does for my child when I sit down and read a book with them,” Lewis said.
