Democrat Charles Booker made a series of Bowling Green appearances this week in his campaign to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul.
Booker’s first stop Monday was at the Warren County Public Library, where the Warren County Democratic Women’s Club hosted an event for Booker to speak with the public and media.
Booker praised last week’s confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, and he criticized Paul for voting against the appointment.
“Rand Paul is not a serious politician, and it’s really frustrating because we are at a moment where we are fighting for healing as a commonwealth and as a country,” said Booker, who is Black. “We have with our U.S. Supreme Court a history where there has never been someone who looks like my mom to be seen as valid or qualified enough to serve at the highest court in the land.”
Booker said Bowling Green is a city “on the rise” but has seen a lot of recent pain and struggle after last year’s tornadoes.
He said he wanted to be a force of hope for people who believe the political system has left them behind.
“This is my fifth or sixth time back in Bowling Green running for U.S. Senate, and it’s really important to continue to stay connected,” Booker said. “We are building a coalition across Kentucky that’s focused on issues. We will have a healthy dialogue today and I’m going to listen.”
Booker also talked about his dream of ending poverty, providing universal health care and his idea of a “Kentucky New Deal,” which he said would help achieve many of his political hopes.
“There is so much cynicism nationally about Kentucky that a lot of folks don’t even consider us. They have written us off. We got to push through that together,” Booker said. “Rand Paul cannot win another term.”
The U.S. Senate hopeful also made stops at K’Nai Beauty Supply and Salon, Hadley Community Center and Just Love Coffee.
Cathy Severns, a member of the Warren County Democratic Women’s Club, said Booker has her support.
“I am so grateful for him coming today,” Severns said. “Charles is running for U.S. Senate to make Kentucky a place where every single Kentuckian, not just the rich and powerful, can thrive. I would be so proud to have Charles Booker as our next senator.”
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
