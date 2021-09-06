Democrat Charles Booker visited Bowling Green on Saturday for the first time since launching his campaign for U.S. Senate to unseat Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Bowling Green.
Booker made his appearance at BG Freedom Walkers’ “Family and Friends Unity Day” where he spoke to numerous individuals and vendors in attendance.
“There is a notion that unity is not something that is possible in our country, in our politics or in Kentucky,” Booker said. “There is this idea that corruption, the dysfunction, the racism, the hatred and the bigotry is all we can ever see. We are standing today because we know the truth. And the truth of the matter is that we have so much more in common. If we stood together and show unity, if we show love, if we stood on the truth, we could win not only one race but we can win our future.”
Rep. Patti Minter, D-Bowling Green, and Bowling Green City Commissioner Carlos Bailey were also in attendance and gave similar statements promoting harmony within the community amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
BG Freedom Walkers Founder Karika Nelson said Saturday’s event was an excellent chance for politicians to speak with the citizens they represent.
“The Bowling Green Freedom Walkers promote peace, love, diversity and unity,” Nelson said. “This event is a way for us to let the community know we are here for them, and if they need any resources that we are here for the homeless as well.”
The event featured live performances, music, food, a bouncy house for children and vendors from local businesses.
Booker told the Daily News he has been wanting to visit Bowling Green, but the recent birth of his daughter Justyce has delayed any potential trips.
Now, Booker says his daughter is three weeks old, and he is ready to return to his campaign schedule.
“It’s good to be back in Bowling Green,” Booker said in an interview with the Daily News. “This event today was a really timely and powerful opportunity to come connect with family and lift up these things like unity and how we can build community and focus on local business, resources and taking care of one another. In the middle of this pandemic – that’s everything.”
The former state lawmaker said he jumped at the chance to visit Paul’s home city as soon as he learned about Saturday’s event.
“I knew there was a senator who likes to call this place his residence, but he doesn’t speak about unity and family and inclusion," Booker said. "So, we are going to tell a different story. And the Freedom Walkers are going to help us do that. I’m just here to show support.”
“It was really important for me to come to Bowling Green early,” he continued. “I just wanted to come and tell a story about what it looks like for Kentucky to have leadership that actually cares about them. I just want everyone in Bowling Green to know that I care about you. That I love you because you are my family.”
Fresh on Booker’s mind was the loss of one of his wife’s uncles who he said passed away due to complications with COVID-19 nearly a week ago.
He pointed out the severity of the pandemic with cases still increasing in the state and how The Medical Center in Bowling Green is still at capacity.
Booker said getting vaccinated was the best way to reduce how the virus spreads and to prevent hospitals from becoming overcrowded. He said he was a Type 1 diabetic and is considered at high-risk.
“This is one where you got to put the politics aside," he said. “It’s not about partisan games. COVID is not partisan. It doesn’t care what party you are affiliated with. We have to take the precautions”
He then criticized how Paul has talked about handling the pandemic since it first began in March of 2020.
“He has really been dismissive and, honestly it pains me to say this, seizing the opportunity to fan the flames of fear, of confusion, and it’s causing people to get sick,” Booker said. “It’s causing us to lose our loved ones.”
“We have to take this serious. I commend the governor for showing leadership, to not play politics by saying ‘I want to make sure Kentuckians are safe.’ We need someone in the senate who is going to do the same thing.”
Booker then advocated for the continued use of wearing masks indoors in public spaces, and he slammed Paul’s claims of masks being ineffective against the virus.
“While Rand Paul was saying ‘Don’t wear a mask’ and ‘Don’t get vaccinated’ we found out that his family was getting stock in this drug that was supposed to treat people with the virus,” he said. “Look, I appreciate my eye doctor. I don’t go to my eye doctor for advice on how to deal with this pandemic. And I certainly do not go to a quack eye doctor that created a board to certify himself."
“So, I’m telling folks don’t listen to Rand Paul. Don’t listen to politicians. I’m not even telling folks to take my advice. Listen to the experts so that we can get through this thing.”
Asked his thoughts on the arrival of around 200 Afghan refugees to Bowling Green in the near future, he said they should be welcomed with open arms and provided for.
“The one thing that I’ve learned about Kentucky as I travel across the Commonwealth over the years is we understand the value of family, and we take care of one another,” he said. “This is one of those moments. When you think about war and armed conflict, it’s not people like Rand Paul who are on the front lines. It’s regular folks. It’s hard-working folks who are actually trying to sacrifice and take care of our country.”
The BG Freedom Walkers also took donations from the public for the incoming refugees during Saturday’s event. Member Janice Chumbler said anyone interested in still making donations can do so by going to www.icofky.com/donate.
Chumbler added she was going to be assisting with mentoring refuge families once they arrive, and that more mentors from the community will be needed as well.
Before ending his interview with the Daily News, Booker made one last pitch to the Bowling Green community and described why he decided to run against Paul.
“Kentucky has been exploited for so long that I feel a big part of my job is to tell a story on how we can do something different and how we can come together from the hood to the holler and everywhere in between,” he said. “I’ve lived through the struggle that a lot of politicians talk about and Rand Paul can’t even see. I’ve lived off food stamps and free lunch. I’ve rationed my insulin.”
“I’m running because I can’t stand politics,” Booker added. “I can’t stand a politician because all they do is lie, cheat, exploit and rob you. I want the people of Bowling Green to know that I actually care about them. I see them. I know this isn’t just about getting a seat. This is about the people of Kentucky. This is about the people of Bowling Green. This is a moment where we can center the people and lift our voice together. I’m asking that they join me in that.”