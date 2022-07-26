Charles Booker, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, appeared in Bowling Green at the 157th joint annual session of the General Association of Baptists in Kentucky on Monday for a night of fellowship.
“We’re here tonight in fellowship. I grew up in the church, both my parents are ministers, I know a lot of the faith leaders here … so just wanted to show some solidarity, let them know that faith is the bedrock of this campaign,” Booker told the Daily News ahead of the session at the Sloan Convention Center.
Booker touched on the cynicism he’s encountered in his own life that he has been able to overcome due to his faith.
“Even though things look tough, and we’ve seen a lot of cynicism — Kentucky is one of the poorest states, I come from one of the poorest zip codes in Kentucky — a lot of folks have thrown their hands up,” Booker said. “But because of my conviction and my faith, I know things can be better."
This kind of optimism is why Booker believes his campaign has attracted supporters of all stripes, such as Donald Trump voters, Bernie Sanders voters and even people who have never cast a ballot, he said.
“They realize this is bigger than party and really bigger than beating Rand Paul, and I’m excited to help tell that story because I know Kentucky needs it and the country needs it,” Booker said.
Bowling Green's Paul, Booker’s competition for Senate, said Monday he has not yet decided if he will debate Booker, who he sees as a fringe candidate.
“It’s not going to be real popular to run on a platform of defunding the police,” Paul said. “He’s out of the mainstream.”
“I don’t know how you can write down ‘laughter’, but it’s a remarkable joke that someone like Rand Paul could say the words ‘out of mainstream’ and not cringe himself,” Booker said when asked about Paul’s comment.
He continued by saying the incumbent senator is “essentially a cartoon character.”
“He’s right out of Scooby-Doo, he chases conspiracies every time he opens his mouth and everybody is sick and tired of it,” Booker said.
Booker called on Paul to debate him.
“I’m asking him to stand up. If he believes he should be in that U.S. Senate office — none of us agree with that, but if he believes it — he should stand up and debate me,” Booker said.
He referenced the political division facing the nation as a reason why its citizens need to “see the humanity in one another.”
“A lot of organizing we’re going to be doing is with a lot of believers across Kentucky,” Booker said. “This is bigger than what you practice in your faith, just understanding that the time of division that we’re in, all the dysfunction — we have to see that there’s something bigger at hand.”
He then cited his faith as “really the only reason” he entered the word of politics in the first place.
“The corruption is very real, there’s a reason a lot of regular folks are blocked out. I was just taught in faith that you can look at things not as they are, but as they can be," Booker said. "If this is the space where decisions are made that shape our lives, we need people that are going to be in these spaces to fight for regular folks."
Kentuckians will make their choice for senator on Nov. 8.