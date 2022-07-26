Booker
Buy Now

U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker addresses the crowd at the 157th joint annual session of the General Association of Baptists in Kentucky on Monday, July 25, at the Sloan Convention Center.

 By JAKE MOORE

Charles Booker, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, appeared in Bowling Green at the 157th joint annual session of the General Association of Baptists in Kentucky on Monday for a night of fellowship.

Recommended for you