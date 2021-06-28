A new downtown bookstore is on a mission to provide affordable items for people of all ages while also raising funds for the Warren County Public Library.
Capitol Books, which is housed inside a former art gallery at the Capitol Arts Center at 416 E. Main Ave., sells used items from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The library was authorized to lease and operate the Capitol in March by Warren Fiscal Court.
The new bookstore is operated by the nonprofit Friends of the Library, which will help the library raise funds for children’s programming, such as the summer and winter reading programs, WCPL Director Lisa Rice said.
“Just the excitement of a bookstore, quite frankly, is something that I find inspiring and I think our Friends of the Library love books and love the library so much that they’re always looking for a steadier way to raise money for the library,” Rice said.
The store’s shelves are lined with books that cost less than $5. Rice said the inexpensive nature of the new store was formed when she noticed a trend at the library’s Friends of the Library book sales.
“When we have those book sales you just see people who perhaps wouldn’t be able to pay full price for a book,” Rice said. “Libraries throughout history have really tried to sort of level the playing field and make things accessible to everyone.”
Capitol Books’ inventory mostly consists of items donated by southcentral Kentuckians. Friends of the Library President Lynn Kruger said she enjoys the daily practice of unboxing a collection of items filled with books that are in good shape and fun to read.
“It’s almost like opening a Christmas present,” Kruger said.
While the library is not looking for works of a specific genre, Rice said the bookstore would like to showcase Kentucky authors. The process for deciding which books end up on the shelves is one of the Friends of the Library’s duties.
“We started going through those (donated books) and were sort of looking for things that were either a little newer or in better shape,” Rice said. “The Friends of the Library are going through the donations and they are trying to keep a good balance of materials.”
Because people have had time to assess their personal belongings during the COVID-19 pandemic, a steady stream of book donations have been made in the past year, Kruger said.
The Friends of the Library would not be able to sort through the donated items without the help of a group of volunteers.
“We’ve had a wonderful response from our volunteers,” Kruger. “One person I would like to highlight is Sandy Cummins, who’s on the Friends of the Library board. She helped lift the bookstore project off the ground.”
The bookstore’s inventory will be adding some new items later this year, Rice said. A small special collection will also be unveiled to the public in the next six to eight weeks, she said.