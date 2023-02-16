TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – James B. “Jim” Boone Jr., founder and chairman of the board of Boone Newsmedia Inc., the parent company of the Bowling Green Daily News, died Monday, Feb. 13, at UAB Hospital-Highlands in Birmingham, Alabama, after a brief illness. He was 87.
Boone, a lifelong newspaperman, succeeded his father, Buford Boone, as publisher of The Tuscaloosa (Alabama) News in 1968 and built over the following half-century a community media company that now owns or manages 91 newspapers and related print and digital products in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.
The company, which had operated as Boone Newspapers Inc. since its founding, was renamed Boone Newsmedia Inc. in 2022 to reflect its considerable progress in serving readers and advertisers both digitally and in print.
Prior to joining his father at The Tuscaloosa News, Boone worked for his mentor Carmage Walls. Seven years were spent as publisher of the Suffolk (Virginia) News-Herald, a daily newspaper. Prior to Suffolk, Boone was a business manager and a reporter for the Baytown (Texas) Sun and did group management work with other Walls-owned newspapers in that area. Before the Baytown work, he traveled for Walls in converting newspapers from hot metal/letterpress to cold type/offset. Prior to 1958, Boone worked six years at Tuscaloosa News while a University of Alabama and high school student.
Boone, a 1958 graduate of the School of Commerce and Business Administration at the University of Alabama and an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters at the University of Alabama (1993), served the college in many capacities. He served on the President’s Cabinet, Board of Visitors of the College of Commerce and Business Administration, the Board of Visitors of the College of Communication and Information Sciences and on the board of the 1831 Foundation.
Boone earned the Julia & Henry Tutwiler Award from the University of Alabama and earned admission to multiple Halls of Fame: the Communications Hall of Fame, College of Communication & Information Sciences at the University of Alabama; the Alabama Business Hall of Fame, College of Commerce & Business Administration, University of Alabama; the Civic Hall of Fame, West Alabama Chamber of Commerce (Tuscaloosa); and was named a Pillar of West Alabama by the Community Foundation of Tuscaloosa. Boone was a proud Eagle Scout.
Boone earned multiple industry related awards including the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Alabama Press Association; the Casey Award from the University of Minnesota for leadership in the newspaper industry; and the Frank Mayborn Award from Southern Newspaper Publishers Association for leadership in the industry.