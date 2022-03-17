The jury was expected to begin deliberating Thursday afternoon in the trial of a Smiths Grove man accused of hiring someone to kill his then-girlfriend's father.
Antonio Wilson, 42, is on trial in Warren Circuit Court on charges of murder by complicity, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse in relation to the death of Smajo Miropija, 49, of Bowling Green.
Wilson is accused of conspiring with Jeffrey Smith and paying him to kill Miropija, who was found Feb. 8, 2019, at Mega Transport, his place of business, on Porter Pike.
Miropija's body was badly burned and an extension cord was found wrapped around his neck. An autopsy determined he died by asphyxiation via ligature strangulation.
The final witnesses in the trial were called Wednesday on the trial's fifth day.
Detective Eric Stroud of the Bowling Green Police Department, who led the homicide investigation, continued his testimony into Wednesday afternoon, being questioned by Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron about two cellphones associated with Wilson.
Using cellphone records from each number, one of which was associated with a prepaid phone that was activated a month before the homicide, Stroud attempted to establish that Wilson and Smith were in contact with one another on the day of the homicide.
Stroud testified that Smith kept in touch with Wilson through the number on Wilson's prepaid phone, noting phone calls between the two on Jan. 29, 2019, and multiple additional calls each day from Feb. 3 to Feb. 8, 2019.
On Feb. 7, 2019, records showed one call from Wilson's prepaid number to Smith that lasted one minute.
Smith called Wilson's number five times later that day, resulting in three connections of relatively short duration, and four calls from Smith to the prepaid number for Wilson on Feb. 8, 2019, the day of the slaying, did not connect.
Stroud said the records show the prepaid phone for Wilson went offline at 1:13 p.m., Feb. 8, 2019, a few hours after the killing is believed to have occurred.
Evidence shows a number of attempted calls to the local cellphone number to which Wilson subscribed from his girlfriend, Selma Miropija, on the morning of Feb. 8, 2019.
A series of eight calls from Selma Miropija to Wilson's phone that morning did not connect, and Stroud said there was a period of one hour and 18 minutes from late that morning into the early afternoon in which the phone was inactive.
Jurors heard about text messages between Selma Miropija and Wilson on the night of Feb. 8, 2019, in which Miropija asked Wilson if he had something to do with her father's death.
When Wilson responded by asking his then-girlfriend whether she thought he really "would do that or have something to do with it," Selma Miropija replied "yes" in a text, according to Stroud.
Stroud was cross-examined about his testimony by attorney Rob Eggert, representing Wilson.
The detective had previously testified about reviewing surveillance video evidence from several businesses neighboring Mega Transport from the morning of the slaying and noting a red Ford F-150 pickup truck and a black car believed to be a 2014 Toyota Camry registered to Wilson's mother in a number of clips.
Stroud said the videos do not show who was in the black car and some clips don't clearly establish the make and model of the black car, adding that he relied on witness statements from Smith and others to help corroborate facts in the investigation.
Eggert questioned Stroud about investigators' reliance on information about the homicide from Smith, who changed his account of what happened at Mega Transport and gave multiple false statements to police.
Smith provided the information to police in a 2019 interview with his attorney present.
"You treated him fairly, protected his rights, made sure his attorney was there, didn't give him the third degree and all he did was lie to you, right?" Eggert asked, to which Stroud responded "at first."
Stroud also interviewed Wilson's son, Antonio Wilson Jr., who claimed to have knowledge of the alleged murder-for-hire.
The detective acknowledged that Wilson Jr. had an active assault case against his father and had told Selma Miropjia in a Facebook chat that he wanted to take down his father.
The defense called one witness, University of Louisville computer science professor Adrian Lauf, who disputed findings in a report by FBI Agent Kevin Horan regarding cellphone tower data.
Horan produced a report of cell tower activity connected to Wilson's two phones on the morning of the homicide, talking about the likelihood that the activity reflected the proximity of Wilson's phones, and thereby Wilson, to the location of each tower and to the crime scene.
Lauf said the report was unreliable because at some points the cellphone activity does not bounce off the nearest tower, with two numbers bouncing off a separate tower at the same time and a tower in a field across from the Barren River registering activity on the morning of the homicide.