Rene Boucher, through his attorney, has requested the Kentucky Supreme Court hear his appeal of the civil judgment against him as a result of the lawsuit brought by U.S. Sen. Rand Paul.
The Republican lawmaker from Bowling Green won $200,000 for pain and suffering, $375,000 in punitive damages and $7,834.82 for his medical expenses from a 2019 Warren Circuit Court jury who heard evidence of the health problems Paul experienced after being tackled in his yard by Boucher, his then-neighbor, on Nov. 3, 2017.
Boucher's attorney, Matt Baker, has been unsuccessful to this point in having the jury award set aside, with Special Judge Tyler Gill, who presided over the trial, and the Kentucky Court of Appeals rejecting arguments from Baker that Paul violated procedural rules in civil cases by failing to provide ahead of trial a verified statement under oath of the amount of money in damages the senator sought.
In a 15-page motion filed May 28 with the state Supreme Court, Baker asks the court to grant discretionary review and hear his arguments regarding both the unverified paperwork and Gill's decision not to instruct the jury to consider whether Paul provoked Boucher before the assault.
According to court records, when Baker formally requested information about how much money Paul planned to seek in damages, he received paperwork signed by Paul's attorney, Tom Kerrick, but not by the senator, specifying that Paul would seek up to $500,000 for pain and suffering and up to $1 million in punitive damages.
When Paul was deposed by Baker ahead of trial, Paul responded to a question from Baker about how much money he was asking for in the lawsuit by saying he did not know if that had been determined and that Baker would have to ask Kerrick, court records show.
Baker has argued that state rules of civil procedure require Paul to provide a sworn statement about the amount in damages he sought, but Gill ruled that this rules violation did not prejudice Boucher at trial and the state appeals court determined that it was Boucher's responsibility to compel Paul to follow the rules.
"This is not the defendant's job, and it simply is not, and cannot be the law," Baker said in his state Supreme Court filing.
Baker went on to argue that this development leaves the rule requiring verified discovery responses "completely emasculated, devoid of all substance and utterly meaningless" and would allow for one side in a civil case to communicate the amount in damages they sought to the other side through a text message, phone call or casual conversation.
"Discretionary review is necessary to prevent a further erosion of the civil rules," Baker said in his filing. "Judges are servants of the law, not the other way around. Judges are like umpires. Umpires don't make the rules, they apply them ... they make sure everybody plays by the rules."
"Just because Rand Paul is a sitting United States Senator, it is not the prerogative of a trial court – or the Court of Appeals – to give him a pass when it comes to complying with the rules ... it is the court's job to call balls and strikes, and not to pitch or bat."
Baker also briefly addressed Gill's refusal to instruct the jury on whether Boucher was provoked prior to the assault, despite Boucher putting on what Baker characterizes as "clear and convincing evidence at trail regarding the feud with (Paul) and in support of his allegations of provocation."
Boucher has testified that he had trimmed a few trees that had grown over into his property line from Paul's yard, and that he believed the senator had subsequently left large piles of yard waste on the property line, which Boucher would then clean up.
On the night before the assault, Boucher said he accidentally burned himself when he attempted to dispose of a pile of brush trimmings and other yard waste by setting it on fire.
Paul has testified that he had little interaction with Boucher during the years they were neighbors prior to the assault.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.