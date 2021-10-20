The annual Halloween Spectacular at Bowling Green Ballpark is just one of several seasonal events being held locally to celebrate the holiday.
Like last year’s event, the spectacular will not have a formal trick-or-treat portion, but bags of candy will be given to children who attend.
Gates for the celebration will open at 6 p.m. Oct. 29, and the family-friendly film “Abominable” will play on the big screen at the park upon nightfall. A Halloween-themed fireworks display will follow the movie.
Cyndi Crocker of sponsor Crocker Law Firm said participants were really close together in previous years during the trick-or-treating part of the event.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, she said it made sense for the event to be abbreviated once again.
“With many kids not being eligible for the vaccine, we wanted to space everyone out so everyone can be comfortable,” Crocker said. “We got an overwhelmingly positive response last year. Hopefully, it will be another great event this year.”
Presented by the Bowling Green Hot Rods and WDNS-D93 radio, tickets to the spectacular are $3 each. All proceeds go to the Stuff the Bus Foundation.
Advanced tickets are required, and they can be bought at bghotrods.com.
While not required, masks and social distancing are recommended for attendees, and children are encouraged to wear costumes.
Concessions will also be available for purchase during the event.
“One thing I like about this event is how great of a venue the ballpark is,” Crocker said. “The Halloween event is just pure fun. It’s a fun day for kids to be kids. Every year we get really great feedback. It’s so awesome to work with Tony Rose (of WDNS-D93) and the Hot Rods.”
On that same night, the Bowling Green Police Department will once again host Trunk or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. free to the public in the department’s parking lot.
The event was canceled last year, but more than 30 vehicles representing several local organizations will have decorated trunks full of candy for children to enjoy trick-or-treating.
City of Bowling Green Public Information Officer Deborah Highland West said free parking will be available at the parking structure downtown.
“The very first Trunk or Treat, which was the year before last, drew hundreds of children, so we are expecting a huge crowd this year,” she said. “It would not be possible without the collaboration of multiple community partners. Without them, there wouldn’t be that many trunks.”
In addition to the treats, there will be police cars, a firetruck and games. For the event, Main Avenue will be closed between Adams and Kentucky streets. Participants are being asked to enter the event through the gate on Main Avenue.
“It’s just a safe way for kids to trick or treat,” she said. “It’s a really great event. Everyone in the city is looking forward to it. The police department goes all out for this. It’s just a lot of fun.”
Elsewhere, the Pumpkin Trail put on by the city of Bowling Green will return to Preston Miller Park starting at 4 p.m. Thursday.
The public is invited to walk the trail and see hundreds of pumpkins painted by participating businesses and organizations. The pumpkins will be on display until Oct. 24 at 5 p.m.
Parks and Recreation Special Populations Instructor Cameron Levis said the response to last year’s inaugural Pumpkin Trail was “incredible,” and it will now be an annual event.
“Our daily mission is to enhance the quality of life in our community,” Levis said. “We wanted to find a way to provide a safe avenue during the pandemic. It brings a bit of fall fun to Bowling Green. We had over 27,000 engagements on social media last year, and we had over 1,000 people who visited the trail then.”
Levis said the city and parks department spent the past two months recruiting organizations and individuals to paint pumpkins and bring them to the trail.
On Oct. 30, downtown Bowling Green will be the site of the family-friendly “Scare of the Square” celebration sponsored by the Downtown Redevelopment Authority.
Various businesses on the square will be open and ready to hand out Halloween candy for children between 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
There will also be a contest for best costume, yard games and concessions. “DJ Baker” will play music on the square.
That same night, the city of Glasgow will host its drive-through trick-or-treat event from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Gorin Park.
During this time, individuals can trick or treat from the comfort of their vehicles. Glasgow Mayor Harold Armstrong said the event had more than 600 attendees last year.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.