A few days remain for candidates to file to run for the Bowling Green City Commission in November, but the roster already includes some familiar names, including a former mayor.
Sandy Jones Boussard, whose candidacy for the first district magistrate seat on Warren Fiscal Court was cut short because of a mistake on her filing form, filed this week to run for city commission.
“After the news broke on the other situation (with the Warren County magistrate race), I had several people ask me: ‘Why not run for city commission?’ ” Boussard said. “This is another opportunity to be of benefit to the community.”
Boussard, who was Bowling Green’s mayor from 2001 through 2004, filed to run for magistrate as a Republican but had to drop out when she discovered that one of her witnesses was not from the same party.
“Maybe things happen for a reason,” Boussard said after filing to run in the nonpartisan city commission race. “I enjoyed working for the city before. This is a chance to do it again.”
Boussard filed ahead of the June 7 deadline, and she already has company.
Incumbent City Commissioners Sue Parrigin and Melinda Hill have filed to run, and they have been joined by newcomers Stephanie Matthews and Johnalma Barnett.
Matthews, who has worked in the past for Warren County Public Schools and the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, is partnership director at Bowling Green’s Christian Family Radio.
“I’m running to reinvigorate the principle that the city commissioners’ first obligation is to secure a positive future for our city, and that takes teamwork,” Matthews said in a news release.
Barnett, a longtime volunteer at local nonprofit organizations dealing with poverty issues, retired last year after 35 years of work at Western Kentucky University.
Most recently the shipping and receiving manager in WKU’s Division of Finance and Administration, Barnett said: “I retired to go to work to make the community better.”
Barnett is a past winner of the Trailblazer Awards that recognize African-American community leaders during Black History Month.
Both Parrigin and Hill are veteran city commissioners.
Hill served as a commissioner from 2011 through 2016 and was elected again in 2020.
Parrigin is in her fourth term as a commissioner and was the leading vote-getter in the 2020 election. She sees infrastructure and downtown development as big issues facing the city commission.
“One of the biggest challenges is managing our growth and improving our roads and transportation options,” she said. “Providing better internet capability can be a really positive step as well.”
Current Commissioners Carlos Bailey and Dana Beasley-Brown haven’t yet announced if they are running for reelection.
The top four vote-getters in the November election will make up the city commission.
Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott won’t be up for reelection until 2024.
