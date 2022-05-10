Sandy Jones Boussard, a former Bowling Green mayor who filed in November to run for the first district magistrate seat on Warren Fiscal Court, has dropped out of the race.
Boussard, a Republican who was aiming to fill the magistrate seat currently held by Doug Gorman, announced the decision Tuesday in a news release.
“When filing to run for office, you must have two witnesses sign your filing form,” Boussard said in the news release. “My witnesses and I are required to be in the same party. As it turned out, one of my witnesses was not a registered Republican.”
As a result, Boussard said: “I must withdraw my candidacy in order to stay true to filing regulations.”
Boussard said she was notified of the mistake Friday by a Republican Party official.
“Having run nonpartisan races before, I didn’t realize (that witnesses needed to be from the same party),” Boussard said. “It’s not my preference that it end this way, but it’s the right thing to do.”
In the news release, Boussard said she will be returning contributions made by her supporters.
“I love public service a lot,” she said. “I will continue to seek avenues to serve our exceptional community.”
