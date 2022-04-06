Bowling for Junior Achievement, an inaugural event that will benefit Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky, will make its debut this month, and anyone from corporations to families are welcome to participate.
Funds from the event will be used to provide free educational programming on financial literacy, work-readiness and entrepreneurship for K-12 students.
Emily Harlan, brand experience coordinator for Junior Achievement, said the organization is important because it provides short-term and long-term benefits for students, and that these topics are vital for children to learn.
“JA fills in the gaps for these life skills that are often not taught in the school system or at home, and we are really teaching about life success. It changes legacies for generations to come,” she said.
Harlan said the event, which was originally scheduled for February, was put on hold and moved to April because the community was still recovering from the December tornadoes.
“We thought this was a good opportunity for a fun indoor event that would be safe during the pandemic,” she said. “It’s a great corporate team-building opportunity and a fun family event in terms of family experiences. It’s also a quick and easy event in terms of time commitment. You bowl for an hour, then you can go about your day.”
The event will take place at Southern Lanes, 2710 Scottsville Road, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. April 23. Participants will compete in one hourlong game per team, with teams consisting of five bowlers.
Participants will receive one game of bowling (including shoes), an event T-shirt, free food, door prizes and promotional deliverables for corporate sponsors.
Trophies will be given for the highest team score, second-highest team score and most team funds raised for the event after each hour of bowling.
Bowling sponsorships are available for corporations to purchase. Members of the public are also welcome to participate but must sign up in advance, and Harlan said that they won’t accept walk-ups on the day of the event.
“Kids can certainly also be included and all ages are welcome,” she said.
Harlan said that since the fiscal year is almost over, as well as the school semester, there is a big push to provide funds for the organization.
She said the basic understanding of JA is that it provides educational programming at no cost to the schools, “so we rely on fundraising events and community support to make those programs happen for the kids.”
Bowling for Junior Achievement is sponsored by Crocker Law Firm. Gold Sponsors are Ginger Cleary State Farm and U.S. Bank. M&L Electrical, Berry Global, Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems and Fruit of the Loom are Silver Sponsors.
– To register online, visit www.jaforkids.com. Registration ends April 10.