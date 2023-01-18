Bowling for Junior Achievement to raise funds for organization

Corporate teams and community groups will come together next month at Southern Lanes hoping for some strikes while also raising money for Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky.
Funds from the second Bowling for Junior Achievement will be used to provide free educational programming on financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship for K-12 students.
Emily Harlan, brand experience coordinator for Junior Achievement, said, “Often students don’t get that financial education at home, so JA prepares them for practical life events.”
She said this year’s event will offer something new.
Sponsors can either have a corporate team, in which the employees bowl, “so that’s a fun team building experience for them,” or they can choose to be a sponsored team.
The sponsored team would pay for a local youth or special populations team to bowl under their name and several of these organizations have already made a commitment to bring out their participants to bowl, Harlan said.
“This way, if a company can’t send out their employees, you can still have other people bowl for you, so it’s a win-win,” Harlan said. “Including other non-profits this year is going to add a whole new element of fun to it and I’m really excited to see how it goes. It’s going to be a blast.”
Harlan said anyone can organize a team, as long as they pay the sponsorship fee.
She said last year’s fundraiser brought in over $23,000, which was well over the goal, and she is hoping to surpass this year’s $24,000 goal.
This year’s event will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Feb. 4. Teams of five bowlers will compete in one game per team and games will last no longer than an hour.
Trophies will be given for first, second and third place in each hour of bowling.
Participants will receive an event T-shirt, free food, one game of bowling (including shoes), door prizes and promotional deliverables for higher level sponsorships.
Harlan said registration for sponsorship must be completed in advance, so no walk-ups will be allowed.
Crocker Law Firm will return as this year’s title sponsor and Harlan said she is grateful for its generosity and support.
“They are fantastic to work with and have been a huge supporter of JA for many years,” she said.