The Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport is about to run a little bit smoother.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday that the BWG airport will receive $2,379,267 from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program to fund infrastructure projects.
Congress allocated $275 million to be distributed to commercial airports as discretionary grants in its 2023 appropriations bill. McConnell, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, was a key player in allocating funds to the Airport Improvement Program, according to a news release.
“Kentucky’s regional airports are a critical gateway that connect our commonwealth’s many communities to the wider world,” McConnell said in the release. “Today’s funding will help BWG adapt to the growing needs of southcentral Kentucky, providing better connectivity, enhancing safety and supporting economic growth in the region.”
Susan Harmon, BWG airport manager, said the airport will use the money to rehabilitate its runways and install new runway lighting, which will improve the safety of flyers and airport workers.
She said she works with the FAA and gives them the airport’s five-year capital improvement plan, which they use to determine the airport’s needs. She added that legislators are “instrumental” in the process.
The regional airport has been a critical piece to the growth of Bowling Green and Warren County industry, Harmon said. The airport is the hub of a lot of cargo and businesspeople, in addition to other flyers, she said.
“Our airport in Bowling Green is vital to the economic growth and industry that is here,” she said. “It’s very crucial for us to maintain.”
The plan is to begin runway work in September and finish in November, but the schedule is weather dependent. Harmon said there will be some closures during that time.
