Country music star Toby Keith will bring his “Country Comes to Town Tour” to the Bowling Green Ballpark on Saturday, Oct. 2, Bowling Green Hot Rods General Manager Eric Leach announced Tuesday.
“Friday at 9 a.m. the tickets go on sale to the general public,” Leach told local media during a news conference held at the ballpark. Those with Bowling Green Ballpark memberships, such as its partners and season ticket holders, will get early access to ticket sales. Leach said links and access codes would be sent to those individuals Tuesday.
“Tickets will start at $42,” plus tax and service fees, Leach said.
For field general admission, tickets are $48, and for the higher-end, center-stage tickets – of which only 500 are for sale – the price is $99.
“Tickets are going to be in high demand, so we encourage people to purchase them early,” Leach said.
Leach warned the public away from purchasing tickets from third-party vendors, steering them toward the park’s box office or the Hot Rods' official website, www.bghotrods.com.
Gates open for the event on Oct. 2 at 5 p.m., with the show expected to start at 6 p.m., Leach said.
“It’s going to be an awesome night. We’re tremendously excited,” he said. “A lot of work and effort has gone in and it’s just getting started. To bring somebody like Toby Keith and his tour … to the Bowling Green Ballpark is truly something special.”
The news came amid growing concerns from public health and state government officials about highly transmissible delta coronavirus strain, but Leach said COVID-19 hasn’t kept the Bowling Green Ballpark from success.
Even amid the restrictions ballpark leaders and staff have had to contend with, Leach said it’s held nearly 200 successful events this year, in addition to Bowling Green Hot Rods games.