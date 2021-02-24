Bowling Green's Bob Evans restaurant has closed for good.
Apparently a victim of the business-stifling restrictions imposed on restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic, the Bob Evans location at 145 Three Springs Road was closed Wednesday. A sign on the door said: "Thank you for being our guest. This restaurant has closed permanently."
It follows a trend in the restaurant industry during the year-long pandemic during which many eateries had to reduce seating capacity or rely strictly on delivery and carryout.
The result, according to a National Restaurant Association report, has been a rash of closures that resulted in about 17 percent of America’s restaurants permanently closing in 2020.
Bob Evans, known for its hearty breakfasts and such lunch and dinner menu items as honey butter chicken and country fried steak, had already been contracting before the pandemic.
The restaurant chain, founded in 1948 by its namesake and owned since 2017 by San Francisco-based Golden Gate Capital, operates 445 locations across 18 states and territories.
That number has been falling in recent years. The chain closed 21 restaurants, including one in Owensboro, during 2017.
The Bob Evans restaurant brand was part of Bob Evans Farms Inc. until the sale to Golden Gate Capital.
Bob Evans Farms, a leading producer and distributor of refrigerated potato, pasta and vegetable-based side dishes, pork sausage, and a variety of refrigerated and frozen convenience food items, has since 2018 been owned by Post Holdings Inc.
