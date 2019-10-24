Bowling Green’s Bourbon & Brewfest will return for its fifth year of serving bourbon, beer and more from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
“It’s just a great place to go and drink some beers with some friends or have some new bourbons,” said Joel Nivens, one of the event’s founders. “Hang out, relax and enjoy a great day with all your friends.”
With about 25 distilleries and 20 breweries represented at the event, this year’s fest will be the biggest yet.
New this year are Gravely Brewing Co., a newer brewery based in Louisville, and the independently owned New Riff Distillery, based out of Newport, among other new additions.
Aside from an array of bourbon and beer, more than 20 different vendors and food trucks will be at the festival such as True Fables Pottery and Shogun Bistro.
“We have more vendors than we’ve ever had before,” Nivens said.
The Bourbon & Brew Festival has become one of southcentral Kentucky’s fastest-growing events.
“We’re going to have the highest ticket sales we’ve ever had and we continue to try to make the experience better,” Nivens said.
There are two types of tickets, general and VIP, available for purchase. Both tickets include tokens, a swag bag and a stadium cup, but the 4 Roses VIP Experience offers a VIP club area, free shot glass, free food and exclusive beers and bourbons.
“We will have a lot of unique bourbons available to VIP, stuff like Weller and Blanton’s that is really hard to find on the shelves,” Nivens said.
Tokens are used as a form of currency to receive drinks at the festival. One token equates to a 5-ounce beer or a 0.25-ounce bourbon and three tokens is a 16 ounce beer. General admission ticket holders will receive 20 tokens and VIP ticket holders will get 25.
The event is also an opportunity to give back to the community. A silent auction will be held and proceeds will be donated to the Bowling Green Humane Society. Donations will also be taken at the ticket booth and will be made on behalf of volunteers working the event.
“We really pride ourselves on the ability to grow in terms of our donations to charities every year. This year, we’re looking to donate over $10,000 to local organizations and the Humane Society,” Nivens said.
After the festival, ticket holders will receive up to $25 in Uber credit courtesy of Reed Law Group.
“That’s our way to try and be responsible for the people leaving the festival. We want to make sure that everybody has a safe ride home,” Nivens said.
Tickets for the event can be purchased at bgbrewfest.com/tickets. General admission tickets are $40 and VIP tickets are $75.
