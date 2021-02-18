Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER AFFECTING SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA AND CENTRAL KENTUCKY THROUGH TODAY... .Accumulating snow is occurring across the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys this morning, with totals up to 5 inches possible across south central Kentucky and lesser accumulations farther north. Snow will mix with or change to freezing drizzle around daybreak today across central Kentucky. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow this morning, mixing with or changing to freezing drizzle around daybreak. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with a light glaze of ice accumulation. * WHERE...Portions of south-central and east-central Kentucky, generally along and south of the Western Kentucky and Bluegrass Parkways. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel is very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact today's morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov &&