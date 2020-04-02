Bowling Green continues to lag in responding to the U.S. census.
“I am concerned,” Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said, noting that billions of dollars in federal funding is tied to census population counts. “We sure would like to see an increase in our numbers.”
Wednesday was national Census Day, “when we take a snapshot of the country,” said Fernando Armstrong, director of the U.S. Census Bureau’s Philadelphia Regional Office. That office oversees the census in numerous states, including Kentucky.
That snapshot included responses from 36.2 percent of the country, but the local reporting numbers are behind that benchmark. The Kentucky self-reporting rate was 36.9 percent, but it was at 36.4 percent in Warren County and only 32.6 percent in Bowling Green. In contrast, Owensboro, which is engaged in a friendly competition with Bowling Green to see which city has a higher self-response rate, was at 45.9 percent Wednesday.
Local officials believe the low self-response rate may be attributable in part to the absence of Western Kentucky University students. Most of WKU’s 18,000 students are off campus as the university moved last month to online classes in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
“That’s a fear I have,” Sue Parrigin, a Bowling Green city commissioner and head of the local Complete Count Census Committee, previously told the Daily News. “It’s problematic for sure.”
Under Census Bureau guidelines, college students are supposed to list where they attend school as their primary residence.
WKU has reached out to all students via email to let them know they should list Bowling Green as their primary residence, according to university spokesman Bob Skipper.
Aside from federal funding, political representation is also tied to census numbers.
Armstrong said the Census Bureau is getting information from colleges and universities on students who live in on-campus housing and is partnering with universities to get the word out to other students that they should report their residence as where they go to school.
Armstrong said if the Census Bureau gets a record of a student living at home and also where they go to school, “we can unduplicate that” and correctly list the student’s residence.
This year marks the first time there has been a national option to fill out the census online, so there are no comparable benchmarks to determine how 2020 responses are flowing as compared to previous years.
Armstrong said “we are lucky” in that the online option seems tailor-made at a time of national quarantines.
The sum impact of the pandemic on the census is impossible to determine at this point, but the Census Bureau is delaying field operations – where census employees literally take to the streets to collect data – in light of the pandemic.
“We have taken a two-week recess to reassess,” Armstrong said. “We will then reassess where we are April 15.”
After battling Owensboro for many years for the status of third-largest city in the state, Bowling Green moved ahead in the 2010 census.
That year, Bowling Green also had a lower self-response rate before taking the population count lead after canvassing.
That lends some optimism to Wilkerson. “Based on previous history, we came around,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.