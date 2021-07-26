A Bowling Green check-cashing business was robbed Monday afternoon, and city police are seeking information about the suspect.
According to the Bowling Green Police Department, the Cash Express, located at 2371 Russellville Road, was robbed by a white male wearing a black baseball cap and a gray button-up shirt.
Images posted to social media by the BGPD show the man appearing to display a firearm during the robbery. He also had sunglasses with blue reflective lenses on his hat.
Anyone with information about the suspect can contact BGPD at 270-393-4000 or Southcentral Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 270-781-2583.