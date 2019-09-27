Through a new partnership between The Foundry and Bowling Green Christian Academy, a local kindergarten student has been awarded a full-ride, K-12 scholarship to the private school.
Shea Mahoney, a BGCA board member, said the ongoing scholarship program grew out of an idea to expand opportunities to attend Bowling Green Christian Academy.
The academy’s board approached The Foundry, a Christian community center with a mission to support low-income families on the west end of Bowling Green. Along with attendance, the scholarship covers books and other materials needed to succeed in the classroom, a news release said.
Mahoney said she’s seen a change in the student, who previously attended The Foundry’s preschool program, since he started at BGCA. The student’s identity was not disclosed for privacy reasons.
“He’s doing wonderful and his family is doing wonderful,” Mahoney said. “I’ve seen him blossom and it’s just been a great experience.”
Describing the roughly 3-mile radius The Foundry primarily serves in the west end of Bowling Green, Susan McCloud said the area is both densely populated and has low education attainment levels.
As The Foundry’s director of education, McCloud said the organization takes a holistic approach to education.
“Our goal is to have them kindergarten ready,” McCloud said.
The Foundry follows standards set by the BRIGANCE kindergarten readiness screener and Kentucky early childhood standards. The center also has a 5-star rating from the Kentucky All STARS system, the state’s quality rating and improvement system for early care and education programs.
Currently, Mahoney said the BGCA board is making donations to cover the student’s scholarship, but going forward, it will need the community’s support to offer additional scholarships.
“It’s going to take work, but when you feel like you’ve been led to do something you’ve got to follow through with it,” Mahoney said.
Businesses or individuals interested in supporting the program are asked to contact the academy at 270-782-9552, and donations are tax-deductible.
Mahoney added that the new scholarship program is just one way the academy is trying to expand opportunities for potential students. Through tuition assistance this year, “we’ve made Christian education available to a lot of families that it wouldn’t have before,” Mahoney said.
“We want to bless the community,” she said.
