The Bowling Green Independent School District has installed 15 Wi-Fi hot spots across eight of its facilities to ensure students will have access points to free internet amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
BGISD Director of Technology William King said all 15 hot spots have been installed and should be running by the end of the week. A few of the zones are already on and available for use.
“This is a natural extension of the work that has already been done with technology in our school district,” King said. “There’s been a big shift in educational technology in Kentucky this year. Bowling Green city schools has always been forward-thinking when it comes to how its students use technology. The goal is that anyone in our system can go to any of these zones and be able to get on our district internet.”
The overall cost for all 15 units and their installation was a little less than $30,000 – some of which was funded by state grants, King said.
The eight sites that will have wireless hot spots are Bowling Green High School, Bowling Green Junior High School, Bowling Green Learning Center, T.C. Cherry Elementary, Dishman McGinnis Elementary, Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary, Potter Gray Elementary and W.R. McNeill Elementary.
The zones will be available for use by any student in the school system. For example, a Bowling Green High School student can use a wireless hot spot at T.C. Cherry Elementary.
“All you have to do is pull up near the points on the property, and it will connect students automatically to the network if you are using a district device,” King said. “No passwords will be necessary. This will enable all of our students to use our internet and connect with their teachers effectively.”
King said using the district’s internet has several advantages such as a safe and fast network.
Moving forward, King said the idea is that these hot spots will become permanent even after the pandemic is over, and the district hopes to install more points in the future.
District Network Coordinator Brandon Sanspree said each zone will have a connection range of 125 to 150 feet. Seven of the eight sites will have two hot zones, with one being over parking lot areas and the other over grassy areas such as playgrounds or courtyards.
The one site with only one hot spot as of now is Bowling Green High School because of construction taking place there.
“We have seen much better results from testing than we even expected,” Sanspree said of the hot spots’ effectiveness. “We were worried about how the service would be in vehicles, but it works great in them.”
The hot spot at Bowling Green High School will cover the front circle loop near the office. Bowling Green Junior High’s zones will cover the bus loop area and the front courtyard as well as the car rider line side of the building.
Bowling Green Learning Center’s zones will cover the front circle and parking lot near the office door and the basketball court behind the building.
T.C. Cherry Elementary’s zones will cover the bus loop and parking area near the awning and the large parking lot behind the gymnasium.
Both access points covered at Dishman McGinnis Elementary and Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary are in the back of the schools toward the parking lots and outdoor classrooms.
The access points at Potter Gray Elementary will cover the front circle loop from the media center and the back of the primary hallway toward the playground and parking lot.
Both zones at W.R. McNeill Elementary will cover the playground, red top and the parking lot.
Earlier this school year, Warren County Public Schools began a similar process of installing wireless hot spots across the school district starting with the outer- most sites in the county.
Warren County Public Schools Director of Technology Robbie Flora said all 25 sites in the county district have wireless hot spots available in parking lots for students.
