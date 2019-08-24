A Bowling Green couple have been arrested after a Warren County Drug Task Force investigation resulted in both being charged with trafficking marijunana, cocaine and other drugs.
Jerrad E. Derossett, 35, was arrested at 12:25 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of State Street after DTF detectives and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated Derossett for alleged marijuana trafficking.
Jamie Derossett, 35, was taken into custody later that day at 4:55 p.m. at the couple’s residence at 1147 Crewdson Drive after police executed a search warrant.
According to a task force news release, police seized more than 500 high concentration THC vapes – which could have sold for more than $26,000 on the street. They also seized various pills – including Oxycodone, LSD and Ecstasy – along with other drugs, three handguns and three long guns, the couple’s pickup truck and $2,023 in cash.
The two face several charges. They include trafficking in marijuana 8 ounces to 5 pounds, a class D felony; trafficking in a controlled substance first-degree (opiates), a class C felony; trafficking in a controlled substance first-degree (LSD), a class C felony; trafficking in a controlled substance second-degree (Ecstasy), a class D Felony; and possession of controlled substance first-degree, (cocaine), a class D Felony.
Both were lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail pending arraignment in Warren District Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.