The city of Bowling Green wants to start fully training its own police officers rather than sending them to the police training academy in Richmond. Such a move could drastically reduce the time it takes to get new police officers on the street after they are hired.
City officials are behind the idea after it was discussed at a city retreat last week.
Currently, the process involves a police officer being hired, going through local training and then having to be sent to the state police academy in Richmond. It typically takes several months to get into the academy, and then there is a 20-week curriculum at the state academy that often stretches beyond that time.
The end result is that from the date of hire, it takes almost a year to get a police officer on the streets.
"We think, realistically, we can reduce that year to between six and eight months," Bowling Green Police Chief Doug Hawkins said.
Currently, only the Lexington and Louisville police departments have their own training academies. All other police officers in the state are sent to the training academy in Richmond on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University. As a result, "There are only so many slots available," said Bruce Wilkerson, Bowling Green's mayor and a former BGPD officer.
"We're not going to put somebody on the streets until they've gone to the academy," he said, but during the time they are waiting to get into the state academy, "we could have them just about trained."
The BGPD already has many of the components in place for its own training academy, including certified instructors, an outdoor firing range and classroom space at the BGPD headquarters.
There would be multiple steps needed to get a certified police training academy locally. The city first will have to submit an application to the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council. Once the application is approved, a detailed curriculum is provided for review. If that is OK'd, and an inspection of the facilities also passes muster, the academy would get the green light.
The city currently has 124 sworn officers and typically hires and trains about eight to 12 a year.
Hawkins said there would be some tweaks needed to the department and details to be ironed out. For example, officers may still have to go to Richmond for training on breathalyzer equipment, but once the particulars are resolved, a local police academy could start next year, he said.
Aside from the time savings, there would be other benefits to having a local academy.
Hawkins said the BGPD academy could be a financial benefit for the city. Although the state does not charge for attending the state academy, the city is paying the salaries of police officers while they undergo training. A quicker training turnaround would mean those salaries are going toward officers on the streets instead of in classrooms on the other side of the state.
One of the other advantages would be a smaller class size – "They'd be getting a lot more personal attention," Wilkerson said.
Those benefits are why the city is moving forward with the plan.
"There's no reason we couldn't do the training," Wilkerson said. "It allows us to control our own destiny."
