Hunter S. Thompson lives on in the hearts and minds of writers, journalists and radical individualists to this day. Famous for his drug-fueled antics and scathing critiques of American politics, his public persona seems like a caricature.
But filmmaker, journalist and Bowling Green resident Jacob Mulliken sought a more intimate view with his recent documentary, “Doomed: Hunter S. Thompson’s American Dream.”
“One thing I want people to take away from the documentary is to go read the man’s work,” Mulliken said. “He was a social activist, he had ‘Freak Power in the Rockies,’ he was fighting for more progressive politics and policing even then.”
Mulliken has worn many hats: artist, cigar seller, writer, professor, the list goes on. He studied pre-law at Western Kentucky University before deciding it wasn’t right for him.
He spent years afterward in New Mexico teaching film at Santa Fe University of Art and Design and overseeing special education at Desert Sage Academy. He also worked as an education reporter at the Rio Grande SUN.
He returned to Kentucky four years ago to care for family. He worked at the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, covering government for three years until 2021.
Through it all, every day, he thought about “Doomed.”
Mulliken’s documentary is over 10 years in the making, stemming from a month-long road trip in 2012 that brought him face-to-face with the people who knew Thompson best.
The interviews include Anita Thompson, Thompson’s wife from 2003 to his death; Sondi Wright, Thompson’s wife from 1963 to 1980; Michael Cleverly, author, artist and friend of Thompson; and George Stranahan, owner of Woody Creek Tavern where Thompson frequented in Aspen, Colorado.
Mulliken traveled the northwest U.S., Thompson’s stomping ground for many years, often searching through phonebooks and chatting with locals to find his next interview. He then shot, edited and animated the entire film.
He said he always knew he wanted it to stand out from other Thompson explorations.
“The traditional cut of a documentary, to me as an audience member, oftentimes felt like sitting and watching one of those old things in sixth-grade history class,” Mulliken said. “They’re essentially just roving textbook pieces.”
Instead, he wanted interviews to be uninterrupted and personal, so much so it feels like you’re sitting across the table yourself.
“I wanted to focus on Hunter’s relevance, not the pop culture iconography,” Mulliken said. “I wanted to focus on why this man was revered, and why he should be considered an integral aspect of American literature.”
A recurring theme in both the film and Thompson’s work is the “American Dream” touted by figures like Nixon and other political figures.
“He was a huge believer in the ‘American Dream’, and you hear Anita (Thompson) say it – the man was a patriot,” Mulliken said. “He believed in all the good things America could be and fought until his dying days with a pen and paper, a typewriter, whatever.”
Mulliken says people often over-focus on Thompson’s “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” persona – the doped-up reporter carrying a pharmacy in his bag and snorting cocaine at a policeman’s conference.
That was Thompson, Mulliken admits, but there’s more depth than meets the eye.
“This is a man who obviously had demons, but those demons led to some of the greatest journalism in our canon,” Mulliken said.
Mulliken will be in Louisville on Aug. 12 at Against the Grain Brewery for a public release party and art gallery. The event will feature artwork from Mulliken and Kentucky sculptor Zebulon Delaney inspired by Thompson.
The brewery will display Thompson-inspired artwork and serve a special “Doomed” beer up until the event. Artwork from Milliken and Delaney will also be for sale.
Unreleased clips and behind-the-scenes are available on Mulliken’s Instagram, @doomeddoc. His documentary is streaming now for free on Tubi.