About a dozen people stand on either side of Fairview Avenue during rush hour, holding signs and chanting back and forth.
“My body!” one side yells.
“My choice!” the other side responds.
The group is jointly led by fiancées Karika Nelson and Chelsea Knight. Nelson founded the BG Freedom Walkers in 2020 to protest the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, while Knight founded Beyond Powerful this month as a pro-choice organization with the mission of “empowering all people with a uterus.”
BG Freedom Walkers’ near-weekly protests have historically focused on racial equality, but Nelson said the group has evolved to fight for anyone who needs a voice.
Since Roe v. Wade’s overturning in late June, the group has shifted its attention to those impacted by the Supreme Court decision giving individual state legislatures the power to regulate abortion.
“It’s about women’s rights being taken away, not just abortion,” Nelson said.
For Kentucky, the Supreme Court ruling effectively banned all abortions, except to save the life of the mother, due to the state’s so-called “trigger” ban. The Human Life Protection Act, passed during the 2019 General Assembly, stopped Kentucky abortions for several days after the Supreme Court ruling.
However, after ACLU Kentucky and Planned Parenthood challenged the law on grounds that abortion is still permitted under the state constitution, a judge filed an order temporarily suspending enforcement of the trigger ban as the case moves through the courts. Several other states are embroiled in similar legal proceedings.
While Wednesday’s turnout was small, protester Kelsey Jones said BG Freedom Walkers’ first two women’s rights protests at Circus Square Park attracted about 300 and 75 people, respectively.
“I think people are more comfortable going from Circus Square Park to the Justice Center because it’s along the sidewalk,” Jones said. “You can’t get in trouble.”
As she stood on the sidewalk, Jones passed out sheets of paper to her fellow protesters outlining several “dos” and “don’ts” on how to approach conversations with pro-life friends, family and peers. Most of the tips focused on maintaining civility and finding compromise.
Jones said that as a lifelong Kentuckian, she knows people from all backgrounds who are pro-choice, and so she doesn’t want to immediately discount people of certain religious or political beliefs in discussions.
“I try not to be hateful, but informative,” Jones said. “You don’t have to make them Democrats to make them pro-choice. ... It isn’t political to me.”
Nelson agreed, saying that she just wants to have a conversation, regardless of whether that ends up changing someone’s mind.
“At the end of the day we’re still humans after we agree or disagree with each other,” Nelson said.
Antionette Dahlberg brought her 10-year-old daughter Amelia to Wednesday’s protest. Dahlburg said she wants her daughter to grow up with the same rights she did.
“It’s empowering to me to use my First Amendment rights,” she said. “I also get a lot of information at these meetings about safe ways to have abortions, to travel. It’s created a good network of people.”
Group members use Signal, an encrypted messaging app, to communicate with each other and spread awareness, Dahlburg said.
In addition to that network-building, Nelson said protest is powerful because it allows people to channel their frustration into something productive and lets elected officials know that they will lose protesters’ votes if they continue acting in certain ways.
The BG Freedom Walkers are not planning to stop protesting any time soon. Their next joint event with Beyond Powerful is Sunday at Circus Square Park starting at 5 p.m.
Going forward, India Butler hopes protests grow in size. She also said she wants to use the platform to “show people that bringing a child into this world where the woman has no welfare, no money and is very poor is very damaging to society.”
Butler said a more appropriate pro-life movement would involve efforts to stop school shootings, improve the welfare and foster care systems and compel men to financially support their children, for example.
At 70 years old, Joyce Adkins was alive in a pre-Roe world, but by the time she was in college, it was settled law. She said that even though she knew it was coming, the Supreme Court decision was still a shock.
“We are just moving so backwards in this country,” Adkins said. “This is ridiculous that we’re out here having to do this again.”