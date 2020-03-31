The city of Bowling Green is getting a $385,212 grant as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act approved last week.
The funds come in the form of Community Development Block Grants from the the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development and are designed to help the city in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
How the city will use the funds is yet to be determined, according to Brent Childers, head of the city's department of Neighborhood and Community Services, which oversees the use of CDBG funds.
The city was eligible for the infusion of CDBG funds because it is already one of the Kentucky cities that is a recipient of such funding. The city was slated to receive about $650,000 in CDBG funds this coming year.
CDBG funds are generally designed to be used to develop housing and to expand economic opportunities for low- and moderate-income individuals.
But as of Tuesday, "we have not gotten any guidance on" how, specifically, the new funds can and can't be used, Childers said.
Since stimulus funds are usually allocated to do just that – stimulate the economy – the city, in anticipation of receiving additional funds, has discussed using the funds for "whatever things we can do" to stimulate the local economy while helping the city's disadvantaged population, Childers said.
The extra $385,212 "is a substantial increase, but we are looking at it as a one-off," meaning the city expects to get normal CDBG funding in the future, Childers said.
Eight other Kentucky cities also received the CDBG grants announced Tuesday: Ashland, $337,555; Covington $879,498; Elizabethtown, $115,239; Henderson, $150,498; Hopkinsville, $159,046; Lexington-Fayette, $2,138,957; Louisville, $10,276,191; and Owensboro, $294,117.
