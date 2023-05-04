Bowling Green GM plant gets new manager

There’s a new boss in town at the General Motors Bowling Green Assembly Plant.
Raymond Theriault will take on the plant manager role on June 1, replacing outgoing manager Kai Spande.
As a child, Theriault lived in Milford, Michigan, close enough to listen as Corvettes from the nearby proving ground used to test General Motors products, according to a GM news release. Ever since, he's wanted to play a part in the continuing story of the Corvette.
After earning a degree in electrical engineering and a masters in automotive engineering, he was well on his way.
Theriault is currently the senior manager of EV supplier integration. Throughout his 27-year career at General Motors, he has worn many hats.
His experience includes five years as the head of all manufacturing quality and quality assurance for Asia, Africa and Australia and contributing to the launch of heavy-duty pickup trucks in Flint, Michigan.
Between now and his start date, Theriault is reportedly focused on ensuring a smooth transition with his successor in his current role in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and was not available for an interview.
In the release, he said he’s excited to come to Bowling Green and learn how to best support the community, the plant’s employees and the Corvette’s customer base.
“I look forward to continuing the success that Corvette has already established; upholding and being part of advancements that ensure an accomplished trajectory for the product and the plant,” Theriault said.
He added that his main priorities are safety and quality.
According to Bowling Green Assembly Plant spokesperson Rachel Bagshaw, Spande retired as plant manager after taking a generous GM separation package.
Spande took the job in September 2015 after serving as the director of European powertrain test facilities, engineering operations and quality in Ruesselsheim, Germany.
Under his leadership, in 2019 the assembly plant reached its highest employment level since it opened in 1981, at 1,300 workers, to help produce a new mid-engine Corvette.
It also began to manufacture the Corvette E-Ray, a gas-electric hybrid vehicle whose front wheels run on an electric motor and back wheels run on a 6.2-liter V-8 engine.
"I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that I’m excited to experience the Corvette E-Ray accelerate to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds!" Theriault said in the release.
