...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST /6 PM
CST/ THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two
inches, with locally higher amounts. A light glaze of ice may be
possible as well.
* WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and east
central, north central, northwest and south central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ this evening to 8 AM EST /7 AM
CST/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to icy or snow
covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Thursday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In Indiana, for Indiana Road Conditions please visit
https://pws.trafficwise.org/pws In Kentucky, for Kentucky Road
Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov
&&
The city of Bowling Green has formally joined an effort to find workers to fill the thousands of job vacancies in the region.
City commissioners Tuesday approved a $243,000 annual contract with marketing and advertising agency CrowdSouth to coordinate the workforce participation campaign.
Warren Fiscal Court is partnering with the city on the effort and previously approved splitting the cost with the city.
City Assistant City Manager/Chief Financial Officer Katie Schaller-Ward noted that there are approximately 7,400 job openings in the region, with new industries regularly announcing they are setting up shop in Bowling Green, especially at the Kentucky Transpark.
CrowdSouth co-founder Jason Heflin told commissioners the effort will include marketing the region to potential workers, such as the city's large immigrant and refugee population and displaced workers in areas with few jobs. He said the effort's ultimate goal is to "drive applicants to jobs."
“We all have workforce participation shortfalls. We must do a better job than other regions in order to attract the best talent," Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said previously.
Labor force participation is defined as the percentage of working-age adults either working or looking for work, with that number at record lows.
The national rate has fallen from 67.3% in 2000 to 61.6% today, while Kentucky stands at 56.3%.
A website for the effort will include an area where employers may post job openings at no cost. Heflin said the success of the effort will be in large part gauged by how many people "click on a job and apply."
Commissioners also approved Tuesday a contract with Atlantic Emergency Solutions Inc. of Yorktown, Va., for the purchase of two fire trucks for a total amount not to exceed $2,100,059.
The fire trucks will be used to replace two older trucks in the fire department fleet.
– Follow Managing Editor Wes Swietek on Twitter @WesSwietek or visit bgdailynews.com.