A Bowling Green man was arrested on numerous charges Thursday night in Hopkins County after allegedly fleeing from police in his car before crashing the vehicle and running on foot.
In a news release, Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville said Tyler Bivins, 20, of Bowling Green, was seen by Trooper Cody Kromer driving a 1993 Chevrolet Beretta at high speed in the city of Earlington at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Bivins reportedly ignored Kromer's emergency equipment and drove away, traveling several miles before losing control of the car and running off the road on Ky. 800 in Crofton. Bivins then left the vehicle and ran on foot, but was soon captured by Kromer and Trooper Daniel Holland.
Bivins was booked into the Hopkins County Jail in Madisonville on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), driving under the influence (aggravated), reckless driving, speeding 26 mph or more over the speed limit, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, first-degree wanton endangerment and driving on a suspended or revoked operator's license, according to KSP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.