A vehicle crash and shooting Friday night on North Sunrise Drive led to the arrest of a man who is accused of driving his SUV into another vehicle.
According to a Bowling Green Police Department report, officers responded at about 9:17 p.m. Friday to a shots-fired complaint in the 1400 block of North Sunrise.
Police encountered a black Lincoln Navigator and a yellow Chevrolet Camaro that had been involved in a crash.
The driver of the Camaro, Rondal Davis, reported that he had sold a vehicle to a person on North Sunrise Drive and was at that person's house to try to unlock the vehicle with a spare key. He then he saw a Navigator speed through the area and the driver get out and yell at a woman while waving what appeared to be a silver handgun in the air.
The man then got back into the vehicle and sped away in the direction of Glen Lily Road, according to a police report.
Davis reported that he circled the block a couple of times to see where the vehicle went before returning to North Sunrise, where he saw the vehicle approach at a high rate of speed.
Davis said he put his Camaro into reverse to avoid a collision, but the Navigator struck the front of his car, according to the report.
The driver of the Navigator, later identified as William Ray Green, 37, of Bowling Green, reportedly got out of his vehicle. Davis told police he was attempting to get out of his car but had trouble with the driver's-side door.
"Davis said he observed what appeared to be a handgun in (Green's) hand and was approaching his vehicle," the report said. "Davis advised he feared for his life due to the man hitting him head on."
Davis then pulled out a handgun and shot Green, telling police that he shot three rounds, the report said.
"Davis advised (that Green) stated to him, 'One shot got me, and you're lucky,' " BGPD Officer Zachary McMillen said in the report.
Green then ran from the scene. Davis had a scratch on his right knee and told police he believed he injured his shoulder in the crash, but declined treatment at the scene and said he planned to visit a doctor later.
Green was located at a North Sunrise Drive address with a gunshot wound and he was taken to The Medical Center for treatment.
Davis gave a statement to BGPD officers at city police headquarters.
Police concluded that Davis acted in self-defense in shooting Green, with Davis believing that Green was still armed once he left his vehicle.
Through investigation, police got a statement from Green at the hospital, determining that Green had not pulled a gun but instead had a metal ratchet with an attached socket that could have appeared to be a firearm, according to the report.
Police obtained video surveillance footage from a neighbor depicting the crash.
Green was arrested early Saturday on charges of second-degree assault and first-degree criminal mischief.
He remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $5,000 cash bond.
